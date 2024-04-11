Volpara Launches MQSA Compliance Software at the Society for Breast Imaging Symposium

Volpara and Lunit co-host session on reducing interval cancers with AI



MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, today debuted a new central, digital destination to manage mammography systems, staff credentials and professional development in support of compliance with the Food & Drug Administration's Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA). Volpara® Quiver™ software is featured at the Society for Breast Imaging's (SBI) annual symposium alongside the company's suite of solutions for assessing breast density, mammography quality and evaluating cancer risk.

"Breast imaging has long been at the forefront of technology adoption. And yet when it comes to demonstrating compliance with MQSA—which has high stakes—mammography centers rely on stacks of binders and manual, repetitive and tiresome processes," says Teri Thomas, Volpara CEO. "We affectionally refer to Quiver as our 'Binder Reduction Act' or BRA. By leveraging our Volpara Analytics platform that customers love for automated EQUIP reports and image selection for ACR accreditation, we're able to deliver a more complete, digital compliance experience with Quiver that can speed your audit prep and give you both peace of mind and shelf space."

Quiver helps quality assurance leaders ensure everything is in order well in advance of inspection day. Quiver set up is auto populated with clinic, mammography system and technologist activity from Volpara® Analytics™ software. The software is accessible from any web browser and provides a clinic by clinic look at technologists' continuing education records and mammography system quality assurance documentation. Technologists can upload their own records and email notifications can alert staff when their credits are about to expire. Free credits are also available through Volpara® Hive™, an online community exclusively for Volpara customers. All documentation can be presented to inspectors digitally or printed.

Reducing interval cancers with AI and personalized screening

Volpara previously announced it entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Lunit®. At SBI the companies are co-hosting a Learning Lab session titled, "Reducing interval cancers with AI and personalized screening." on April 11th 2:45PM - 3:45PM in room 513D. Dr. Manisha Bhal from Mass General Hospital and Dr. Stamatia Destounis from Elizabeth Wende Breast Care will be sharing their experience with Lunit's INSIGHT™ AI-software for early cancer detection and Volpara Risk Pathways and Scorecard software, respectively.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations, compliance preparation and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

