Volpara Now Operates Under Lunit Brand, Advancing a Unified Vision for AI Cancer Intelligence

The rebranding marks the first phase of Lunit's unified global identity, connecting breast health, AI detection, and precision oncology under one name.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that Volpara Health Technologies will now operate under the Lunit brand, introducing a unified global identity that merges their complementary strengths in breast health and AI innovation.

This milestone builds on Lunit's 2024 acquisition of Volpara, an important step that aligned both companies under one vision: to conquer cancer through AI.

The integration builds a comprehensive ecosystem spanning risk prediction, early detection, imaging quality, and data-driven precision medicine, delivering greater value for clinicians, researchers, and patients worldwide. This positions Lunit among the few AI healthcare companies with a comprehensive cancer intelligence portfolio—from breast health and screening to precision oncology—serving over 10,000 healthcare providers across more than 65 countries.

"By bringing Volpara under the Lunit brand, we're uniting our technologies, teams, and mission to deliver a connected ecosystem that transforms how cancer is detected and treated worldwide," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "This marks the start of a new era of collaboration and impact across every stage of cancer care."

To accelerate and enhance regional growth, Lunit is evolving its global operations under a unified structure. Lunit International (formerly Volpara Health Technologies) encompassing all former Volpara operations across the U.S., Oceania, Europe, and Asia, will lead Lunit's business development and customer engagement efforts in these markets.

In parallel, Lunit is transitioning part of its global sales organization into these regional hubs, allowing the Seoul headquarters to focus on AI research, innovation, and new product development—further sharpening its global focus and specialization.

As part of this milestone, Lunit has launched a newly designed website (www.lunit.io/en), reflecting its new digital identity and serving as a single digital gateway to its AI solutions, research, and corporate resources.

"Our mission remains the same," added Suh. "We aim to make AI the new standard for the entire cancer journey. We want every patient, regardless of geography or resources, to benefit from the same level of precision and insight, ensuring equitable access to life-saving diagnostics worldwide."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX: 328130) is a global leader on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our clinically validated solutions span medical imaging, breast health, and biomarker analysis—empowering earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and more precise outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

Following the integration of Volpara, Lunit now offers a comprehensive suite spanning risk prediction and early detection to precision oncology. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite and breast health solutions support cancer screening in thousands of medical institutions worldwide, while Lunit SCOPE platform is used in research partnership with global pharma leaders for biomarker development and companion diagnostics.

Trusted by over 10,000 sites in more than 65 countries, Lunit combines deep medical expertise with continuously evolving datasets to deliver measurable impact—for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io/en.

