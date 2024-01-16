Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1

News provided by

Volt Active Data

16 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced important new real-time data processing capabilities with the release V13.1.

"This is a huge new update for us that further increases competitive advantage for our customers," Volt CEO David Flower said. "We've always said, unequivocally, that we are the only true real-time data processing platform for modern enterprises, and this release proves it."

V13.1 offers a number of new features, including:

  1. In-service upgrades: ie, the ability to update nodes while they're running.
  2. ARM64 CPU support.
  3. Elastic reduction of Kubernetes cluster sizes.

In-service upgrades allow customers to enjoy guaranteed 'five-nines availability' while updating nodes (one at a time), without having to shut anything down. When all the nodes have been updated, the features of the new version will become active. 

ARM support means that the same Volt application can run without modification on everything from a Raspberry Pi to AWS's most powerful Graviton server, while still offering dramatically lower operating costs than other systems. In addition, On ARM, the Volt Active Data Platform has the exact same enterprise functionality as its x86 version.

V13.1 also lets you elastically grow or shrink Kubernetes clusters. Reducing the cluster size is just a matter of setting the replica count to the appropriate value. (You can only reduce the cluster by K+1 nodes at a time.) Once initialized, the Volt Operator automates the process and provides periodic status information through Kubernetes events and object properties.

"We're excited for what these new features mean for our customers," Flower said. "Guaranteed uptime, a whole new level of performance, and most importantly: the peace of mind of knowing their applications will always be running on optimal real-time capacity."

To get full details on Volt V13.1, read the blog.

About Volt Active Data 

The Volt Active Data Platform enables companies to unlock the full value of their data and applications by making it possible to have scale without compromising on speed, accuracy, or consistency. Based on a simplified stack and an ingest-to-action layer that can perform sub 10-millisecond decisioning, Volt's unique, no-compromises foundation gives enterprises the ability to maximize the ROI of their 5G, IoT, AI/ML, and other investments, ensure "five 9's" uptime, prevent fraud and intrusion, deliver hyper-personalized customer engagement, and save on operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1

Volt Bolsters Promise of No-Compromise Real-Time Data Processing With V13.1

Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing...
Volt nähert sich 500K TPS für 2,50 US-Dollar pro Stunde auf YCSB

Volt nähert sich 500K TPS für 2,50 US-Dollar pro Stunde auf YCSB

Volts neuester Yahoo! Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB) zeigt die Kosteneffizienz der Volt Active Data Platform in großem Maßstab auf Amazon-Hardware....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.