Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics Partner to Simplify and Optimize NGS Library Prep

News provided by

Volta Labs Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

BOSTON and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, and Watchmaker Genomics, a supplier of innovative products for molecular analysis, partner to leverage their technologies to power Volta's short-read library prep kits.

Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics are jointly committed to making efficient, accessible, and cost-effective library prep a reality. With the launch of Volta's Callisto™ Sample Prep System, Watchmaker Genomics will provide the reagents behind various VoltaPrep™ library prep kits.

"Volta's digital fluidics technology and their approach to building automated sample prep applications are impressive," said Trey Foskett, CEO of Watchmaker Genomics. "Watchmaker has a passion for delivering superior data quality with simple and automatable workflows. Combining Volta's cutting-edge technology with our innovative reagents delivers in both of these areas, and we look forward to a continued partnership."

"Watchmaker has set the bar high for enzyme engineering and library prep workflow development," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO at Volta Labs. "We are energized to work with their talented team to address quality, cost, and scalability challenges that currently exist in sample prep. This collaboration is the first in a series of Volta applications that will be powered by Watchmaker chemistry."

The Callisto™ Sample Prep System offers programmable, precise, and plastic-free liquid manipulation with pre-optimized applications to support short- and long-read sequencing workflows. With a growing menu of library prep kits powered by Watchmaker Genomics' solutions, Volta will continue to expand the universe of pre-optimized applications available through Callisto and enable labs to maximize advancements in sequencing.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to improve the performance, scalability, and consistency of sample preparation for genomic analyses. Volta Labs is transforming the way new biological protocols are developed, implemented, and executed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker's product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. For the latest news and updates, find us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Jen Pavlica
Watchmaker Genomics
[email protected] 

Kim Miller
Volta Labs
[email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.

Also from this source

Volta Labs Launches Callisto to Revolutionize Genomics and Sample Prep

Volta Labs Launches Callisto to Revolutionize Genomics and Sample Prep

Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, announced today the introduction of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, a benchtop instrument with many...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.