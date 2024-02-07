Volta Labs and Element Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Enable Walk-Away Sample Prep and Sequencing on the AVITI™ System

News provided by

Volta Labs Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today announced a collaboration to optimize sequencing throughput with the launch of Volta's Callisto™ Sample Prep System for Element's AVITI.

The combination of Volta Labs' Callisto and availability of VoltaPrep™ kits to prepare libraries for the AVITI System provides an efficient and low-cost end-to-end sequencing solution for customers, removing bottlenecks and accelerating the time to results.

"The work done by Element to broaden access to affordable, high-quality sequencing is unprecedented," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO at Volta Labs. "With this partnership, we will join forces with the Element team to offer an end-to-end solution to break the sample prep bottleneck and support sequencing at scale."

"When we launched AVITI, it brought unmatched performance and affordability in benchtop sequencing. In commercial partnership with Volta Labs, we are taking another critical step to improve ease and accessibility to customers," said Yaron Hakak, PhD, SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Element Biosciences. "Labs will now have exceptional flexibility in the sequencing process from sample prep through analysis."

This collaboration expands the reach of Volta's novel sample prep system, providing labs the flexibility to sequence smaller batches of reactions more frequently and at a lower cost. The Callisto Sample Prep System supports up to 24 reactions per run across at least eight applications, prepped for sequencing in hours. Combined with AVITI's guided workflows and flexible system settings, customizing an experiment to produce accurate, specialized results has never been more efficient or reliable.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to improve the performance, scalability, and consistency of sample preparation for genomic analyses. Volta Labs is transforming the way new biological protocols are developed, implemented, and executed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contacts:
Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

Kim Miller
Volta Labs
[email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.

