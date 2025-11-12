Volta Labs Delivers the Ultimate Whole Genome Sequencing Sample Prep Launch: Callisto™ Now Unifies the Entire WGS Ecosystem on One Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a leader in NGS automation, today announced a major expansion of its Callisto™ Sample Preparation Platform. Callisto now delivers fully automated DNA library preparation for any sequencer and any chemistry used in whole-genome sequencing (WGS), bringing seven validated WGS DNA Apps to Callisto.

A user easily selecting their app of choice for Callisto to run Callisto is the only true-walkaway instrument for NGS Sample Prep.

With workflows spanning Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), PacBio, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics platforms—and chemistries from Illumina, New England Biolabs, Twist Bioscience, PacBio, Qiagen, and Watchmaker Genomics—Callisto now offers the industry's most flexible, app-based system for high-quality WGS library preparation.

What's Launching

7 validated WGS DNA Apps (PCR‑free short‑read and long‑read)

Kits validated by customers for Short-Read Sequencing

Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kit with Fragmentation Illumina DNA PCR-Free Prep NEBNext® Ultra™ II FS DNA Library Prep Kit QIAseq FX (Qiagen) Twist EF 2.0

Pre‑validated kits for Long-Read Sequencing Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSK114) PacBio SMRTbell prep kit 3.0



Why this matters

Universal access without retraining — Run 7+ validated WGS apps spanning 5 short‑read kits and 2 long‑read kits across 5 sequencer platforms. Zero method scripting or protocol development—buy the kit, load, and press start.

Faster time to value — Pre‑validated methods move teams to production in weeks, skipping ~4–6 months of method development and optimization. Reduce hands‑on time by up to 75–80% and cut time‑to‑first‑data by 50–70%.

Confidence in results — Achieve cross‑site CV ≤5% for key QC metrics, delivering high‑quality, reproducible whole‑genome libraries across labs and use cases.

Learn More

To showcase these advancements, Volta Labs will host a workshop at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting on November 12, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. in Room 160C. Titled, "Reimagining NGS Prep: End-to-End Automation for Faster Clinical Insights," the session will feature Dr. Lennart Kester from the Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, who will discuss his team's experience using Callisto to streamline whole-genome sequencing workflows and accelerate the delivery of clinical insights in pediatric oncology.

This session brings the latest Callisto platform milestone to life, giving attendees practical strategies for automating, optimizing, and scaling high-quality WGS in clinical workflows. See how exceptional sequencing results start with better, more reproducible sample preparation.

Visit our website for more product information at voltalabs.com/apps/dna-library-prep-apps-on-callisto

Company Vision

Callisto's game-changing, app-based approach sets a new benchmark: the industry's largest portfolio of PCR-free WGS prep in one place. This milestone establishes Callisto as the most comprehensive and scalable DNA library preparation solution for whole-genome sequencing (WGS). The platform enables clinical and research laboratories to deploy fully automated, walk-away workflows that operate independently of sequencing platforms, reagent formulations, or vendor constraints.

"Callisto was engineered to deliver flexibility and reproducibility at scale," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "By supporting multiple sequencing chemistries and platforms, we've eliminated workflow dependencies, allowing laboratories to achieve high-quality, automated WGS on the systems that align best with their experimental and operational requirements."

Availability and Pricing

The seven Callisto WGS Apps are now available in North America and the EU, with additional regions set to roll out in Q1 2026. These apps are already in use in multiple ISO-certified labs and are designated for Research Use Only (RUO). For pricing and access, please contact Volta Labs for app bundles and promotional launch packages.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is transforming genomic sample preparation with next-generation automation, enabling labs to move from manual, variable workflows to scalable, reproducible, walk-away sample processing. Founded in 2018 and based in Boston, Volta's mission is to simplify genomics workflows across research and clinical environments—accelerating discovery and improving human health.

Learn more at voltalabs.com .

