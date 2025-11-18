Volta Medical and GE HealthCare Announce Successful U.S. Launch of Joint AI-Driven Electrophysiology Solutions

AF-Xplorer™ II is now fully integrated with GE HealthCare CardioLab™ AltiX Ai.i, aimed at delivering more efficient workflows and enhanced access to critical data

MARSEILLE, France, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Medical, committed to revolutionizing care for underserved complex AF patients with breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has launched the first U.S. electrophysiology software developed through its strategic Joint Development Agreement with GE HealthCare.

As part of the collaboration, Volta Medical's latest AI solution, the AF-Xplorer II system, has been integrated with GE HealthCare's CardioLab™ AltiX AI.i EP recording system bringing together advanced signal clarity with AI-driven insights to assist electrophysiologists in navigating the complexity of AF ablation.

The first experience with the combined solutions will be presented by Dr. Julien Seitz, Electrophysiologist and Coordinator of the Interventional Cardiology Unit at Hospital Saint Joseph in Marseille France during the Rhythm Interventions Online (RIO) Symposium on November 23, 2025, at 9:05am EST. Registration for the symposium is available here: https://radc.life/0J66ls6h

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward for electrophysiology labs," said Théophile Mohr-Durdez, CEO and co-founder of Volta Medical. "By combining Volta Medical's AI-guided analysis with GE HealthCare's trusted EP recording platform, we are delivering practical, interoperable tools to help physicians better manage the complexity of AF ablation."

"By integrating AF-Xplorer II with CardioLab™ AltiX AI.i, we are delivering a more connected, intuitive workflow that empowers clinicians to focus on what matters most, which is delivering the best possible outcomes for their patients," said Arnaud Marie, General Manager, Interventional Solutions at GE HealthCare.

The collaboration between GE HealthCare and Volta Medical underscores the importance of bringing together industry leaders in electrophysiology and artificial intelligence to deliver practical, interoperable solutions. By aligning GE HealthCare's trusted EP recording technology with Volta Medical's AI-driven insights, the companies are advancing the future of AF care.

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 Approximately 33 million patients worldwide are living with AF.2,3 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company advancing the use of AI to transform the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2016 in Marseille, France, by three physicians and a data scientist, Volta's mission is to improve outcomes for patients with AF by developing cutting-edge, data-driven solutions trained on vast procedural datasets.

The company's flagship product, AF-Xplorer™ II, is a next-generation digital AI companion designed to assist electrophysiologists with the real-time identification of spatio-temporal dispersed electrograms (EGMs) during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. Engineered for versatility, AF-Xplorer II integrates seamlessly with leading AF mapping and recording systems and is compatible with the most common ablation modalities. The solution is both U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and European CE Marked.

To support awareness and education, Volta Medical created the AI for Persistent AF Care program to connect patients, caregivers, and providers with resources about AF and AI-guided treatment. For more information, visit www.aiforafib.com.

Media Contact

Molly Megna, Sr. Marketing Manager

Volta Medical

[email protected]

References

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/atrial-fibrillation[last accessed June 9, 2023] Colilla S, Crow A, Petku W, Singer DE, Simon T, Liu X. Estimates of current and future incidence and prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the U.S. adult population. Am J Cardiol 2013; 112:1142–1147. DOI: 10.1016/j.amjcard.2013.05.063 https://kompetenznetz-vorhofflimmern.de/en [last accessed June 9, 2023]

SOURCE Volta Medical