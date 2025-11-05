Volta Medical Brings Volta AF-Xplorer™ II to the U.S., Ushering in a New Era of AI in Ablation for Complex Atrial Fibrillation

MARSEILLE, France, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Medical, committed to revolutionizing care for underserved complex atrial fibrillation (AF) patients with breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today the U.S. launch of the AF-Xplorer II system. AF-Xplorer II is the company's next-generation AI solution designed to simplify real-time assessment of complex AF.

Building on the success of its predecessor, AF-Xplorer II introduces several key advancements:

High stability analysis provides physicians with an objective method for identifying regions of interest, that allows them to focus on what matters most.

provides physicians with an objective method for identifying regions of interest, that allows them to focus on what matters most. Expanded catheter compatibility, including the ability to analyze signals with the Medtronic Sphere-9™ mapping and ablation catheter.

including the ability to analyze signals with the Medtronic Sphere-9™ mapping and ablation catheter. Integration with GE HealthCare CardioLab™ AltiX AI.i recording system for a more streamlined workflow.

These enhancements allow electrophysiologists to deliver more efficient procedures. Earlier this year, AF-Xplorer II received CE Mark approval in Europe and has already been adopted in clinical practice, providing valuable real-world experience that will now extend to U.S. physicians.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to make a real difference in the lives of patients with complex AF, knowing that despite decades of technical and procedural innovation, efficacy has remained virtually unchanged," said Théophile Mohr Durdez, CEO and co-founder of Volta Medical. "AF-Xplorer II represents a leap forward in both the specificity and interoperability of our algorithm. We can provide more information to physicians to be able to streamline procedures and enhance efficiency — all while maintaining the strong performance Volta Medical demonstrated in the TAILORED-AF trial."

Procedures with AF-Xplorer II were performed by Devi Nair, MD, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at St. Bernard's Heart & Vascular Center. "This next-generation technology represents a meaningful step forward in how we approach complex atrial fibrillation, enabling electrophysiologists to perform procedures with greater consistency," said Dr. Nair. "It holds particular promise for the complex atrial fibrillation population, where improving outcomes has historically been a significant challenge."

The U.S. launch of AF-Xplorer II marks an important step in Volta Medical's mission to transform AF care. By equipping physicians with intelligent, real-time information during complex ablation procedures, bringing the benefits of next-generation AI technology directly to U.S. patients and providers.

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 Approximately 33 million patients worldwide are living with AF.2,3 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company advancing the use of AI to transform the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2016 in Marseille, France, by three physicians and a data scientist, Volta's mission is to improve outcomes for patients with AF by developing cutting-edge, data-driven solutions trained on vast procedural datasets.

The company's flagship product, AF-Xplorer II, is a next-generation digital AI companion designed to assist electrophysiologists with the real-time identification of spatio-temporal dispersed electrograms (EGMs) during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. Engineered for versatility, AF-Xplorer II integrates seamlessly with leading AF mapping and recording systems and is compatible with the most common ablation modalities. The solution is both U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and European CE Marked.

To support awareness and education, Volta Medical created the AI for Persistent AF Care program to connect patients, caregivers, and providers with resources about AF and AI-guided treatment. For more information, visit www.aiforafib.com.

