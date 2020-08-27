Volta Offers Innovative Approach to Music Marketing by Working With Roc Nation to Promote Jaden Smith's New Music

The ad placements, which drive traffic to JadenSmith.com , are running on Volta's premium station screens in top DMA's for his recently released singles and upcoming album. This is a unique and authentic way for any artist to connect with existing and new fans; especially one who genuinely cares about the environment. Jaden's new music leads you on a journey of nostalgia, friendship, joyfulness and reflection. In this time of constant unrest, this 1960s-inspired music takes us back to the basics of why we are here: to spread love, positivity and good vibrations.

Volta's digital, place-based media allows forward-thinking brand partners to reach high-value audiences in historically unavailable locations through their media stations, while simultaneously driving a mission of sustainability forward. Given Volta has 80% of their electric vehicle charging stations within close proximity of essential businesses, these ad placements promote Jaden's music in a format that connects the medium to his values in a meaningful way.

"I'm excited that purpose-driven artists such as Jaden Smith recognize the value of communicating important messages via Volta's screens," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "The ads for Jaden's upcoming album align his own brand with a promotion strategy centered on sustainable, clean energy. We are seeing many iconic brands follow his example."

In an increasingly crowded music market, utilizing Volta's premium media placements is a new and innovative way to promote releases in the music space, and connects Jaden's commitment to transform consumer mobility in an environmentally conscious way. Images of the campaign on the stations are here .

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

