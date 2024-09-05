VOLTAGE SECURES CRUCIAL VICTORY IN ITC CASE

No one can stop Voltage from innovating and delivering value

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage, LLC secured a significant victory against Shoals Technologies Group. Last Friday, the International Trade Commission issued a crucial ruling in favor of Voltage, determining that our alternative LYNX design does not infringe Shoals' 153 Patent. This ruling confirms that Shoals was not granted a monopoly over trunk bus solutions.

This decision follows the earlier dismissal of both patents Shoals had initially accused Voltage of infringing, including its original BLA patent. Voltage introduced our proprietary trunk bus solutions to the market in 2019, a full four years before Shoals' 153 patent was even issued in June 2023.

While others spend resources attempting to raise their stock price, Voltage will continue standing with its partners to grow the industry with the LYNX trunk bus. Together we will keep innovating and contributing value to the industry.

Check out the real innovations and value offering at Voltage's Booth C42025 during RE+. Let's make some real effort for the industry with Voltage. Go Renewable!

About Voltage

Voltage is a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry.

For additional information, please visit: www.voltageenergy.com.

