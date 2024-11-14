Voltage Wins Again and Will Continue Delivering Real Innovation and Value

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage, LLC celebrates the International Trade Commission's (ITC) most recent decision regarding our alternative LYNX design. The ITC has issued its notice determining what issues from the judge's initial determination (ID) to review and declined Shoals' request to review the finding that Voltage's alternative LYNX design ("AD") does not infringe Shoals' patent. This decision ensures that Voltage can continue delivering its LYNX products to U.S. customers without any delays, disruptions, or compromises.

On the other hand, the ITC decided to review whether Voltage's original LYNX design can continue to be imported. Voltage stands by the independence and originality of its design and is confident the Commission will reach a fair and favorable conclusion. The ITC's decision to review extends the investigation timeline, with the earliest possible final decision being made on January 15, 2025. This win follows the earlier dismissal of both patents Shoals initially accused Voltage of infringing and shatters any illusion of a Shoals monopoly over trunk bus solutions.

Voltage is all about its customers, relentless innovation, and delivering top-tier service, every single time. "We are tremendously pleased that the ITC affirmed our alternative LYNX design does not infringe, while reviewing the decision on the original LYNX," said Jurgen Krehnke, president of Voltage. "No matter the outcome, Voltage will continue to deliver high-quality products to our customers without interruption."

Voltage stands tall with our partners. We're here to grow the renewable industry through real innovation. As thousands witnessed at RE+ with our trailblazing virtual reality system, Voltage is the real deal. Go Renewable!

Voltage Energy: Leading with Innovation, Competing with Integrity.

About Voltage:

Voltage is a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry.

Contact:

Clementine Boyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Voltage, LLC