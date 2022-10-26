Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Poster Presentation at the Military Health System Research Symposium

Poster demonstrates the utility of Voltron's Self-Assembling Vaccine platform in Pandemic Preparedness and Immuno-Oncology

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, a Lucius Partners portfolio company, announced the company's poster on its proprietary Self-Assembling Vaccine platform was selected for presentation and discussed at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS).

The MHSRS is the Department of Defense's largest scientific meeting and is designed to highlight new scientific approaches to address DoD research priorities. Military leaders, academic researchers, and industry present and collaborate on research / health care initiatives falling under numerous topic areas including Military Infectious Diseases.

The presentation provided data indicating that the VaxCelerate platform technology could offer potential therapeutic and preventive options to address specific military needs, as well as needs of the general population.

Dr. Mark Poznansky, Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, along with Dr. Jeff Gelfand at Massachusetts General Hospital stated, "We are extremely pleased to be selected to present the foundational data in support of the Self-Assembling Vaccine platform. This initial academic work was supported by a grant from the DoD and was published in peer reviewed Human Vaccines and Immunotherapies. We established the VaxCelerate technology at VIC and MGH to address the need for rapid vaccine development by creating a platform capable of generating and pre-clinically testing a new vaccine against specific pathogen targets in less than 120 days. Our subsequent pre-clinical work continues to support a safe vaccine approach that comes along with rapid development capabilities, the ability to induce a broad immune response to a pathogen, and potentially maximal flexibility/ability to respond to viral variants of concern."

POSTER: VaxCelerate: the Use of MTBhsp70-Avidin as an Adjuvant to Create Self-Assembling Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, MGH and Voltron Therapeutics Inc.

SESSION: Medical Readiness

SECTION: Development of New Front Line Therapies to Prevent and Treat Endemic Viral Diseases (non-SARS CoV2)

This poster concluded that Voltron's self-assembled vaccines appear to augment cell-mediated immune responses to immunogenic peptides OVA, Flu and Lassa Fever, with the fusion protein between Mycobacterium tuberculosis heath shock protein 70 and the protein Avidin (referred as MTBhsp70-Avidin) acting as safe and efficacious broad immune activating adjuvant in this context for T cell mediated responses to pathogens.

James "Jimmy" Ahern, Managing Partner of Laidlaw and Founder of Lucius Partners, commented: "Progression of health technologies is a fundamental philosophy of our portfolio. They provide opportunity to make investments that are both strategically poignant and to contribute to the medical advances which save lives and make a real difference.

"We are pleased to continue to introduce our portfolio companies and their technologies to a wide variety of relevant public, private, strategic and financial stakeholder groups," continued Jimmy Ahern. "MHSRS provided an excellent opportunity to expand awareness of Voltron's unique capabilities."

Patrick Gallagher, CEO of Voltron Therapeutics stated "Voltron is grateful to have had the opportunity to discuss the VaxCelerate platform's attributes, such as easy distribution/deployment logistics relative to a number of other vaccines, and potential applicability to meeting specific military needs with a variety of DoD constituents at MHSRS. We continue to demonstrate that the self-assembled vaccine structure triggers significant cell-mediated immune responses against different pathogens by altering the immunogenic targeting peptide in different animal models and disease states in infectious disease and cancer."

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Founded by James "Jimmy" Ahern, Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

