Volt/VAr Management Market by Application, Component, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volt/VAr Management Market by Application (Distribution, Transmission, and Generation), Component (Hardware and Software and Services), End-User (Electric Utility and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The volt/VAr management market is expected to grow from an estimated market size of USD 427 million in 2019 to USD 568 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The need to reduce distribution losses & operational costs to optimize power factor, the increasing complexity of distributed energy generation, and the rising demand for electricity are driving the market across the world. High initial costs for the deployment of volt/VAr management is a restraint for the market.

The volt/VAr management market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the volt/VAr management market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), GE (US), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), DVI (US), Open Systems International (US), Utilidata (US), and Varentec (US).

The distribution segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024

The distribution segment is expected to dominate the volt/VAr management market during the forecast period. The rise in the deployment of smart grids and a need to reduce power outages & faults in distribution feeders are the primary drivers of the distribution segment of the volt/VAr management market. North America is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing distribution volt/VAr management market.

The hardware segment, by component, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the need for efficient power generation and flow operations by integrating volt/VAr optimization, substation automation, advanced distribution management, and fault detection.

Electric utility is expected to be the largest end-user segment of the market from 2019 to 2024

Electric utility accounted to be the largest market for Volt/VAr management as the service helps utilities in providing the appropriate voltage to end-consumers at optimal power factor to minimize losses. The power demand is expected to increase significantly in economies such as China, India, and the US, which is expected to boost the demand for volt/VAr management during the forecast period.

North America: The key market for volt/VAr management

North America is the largest market for volt/VAr management, followed by Europe. Reducing power losses would lead to an increase in investments in volt/VAr management. This will also boost the demand for volt/VAr management in North America. The US and Canada are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Reduce T&D Losses

5.2.1.2 Growing Investment in Distributed Generation & Increasing in Renewable Power Generation

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Reliable & Secure Power Network Worldwide

5.2.1.4 Optimizing Power Factor and Low Operational Cost

5.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

5.2.3.1 Modernization of Aging Power Infrastructure

5.2.4.1 Low Acceptance Level of the Deployment of Volt/VAr Management in Developing Countries

6.2.1 Increasing Number of Distribution Management Projects is Expected to Drive the Market

6.3.1 Rising Demand for Tracking Real Time Data Creates Demand for Software & Services Market

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Efficient and Long- Lasting Power Infrastructure

7.3.1 Need to Reduce Voltage Stability Problems and Optimize Power Factor Foster the Market

7.4.1 Need to Reduce Distribution Losses is Expected to Drive the Market

8.2.1 Increase in Energy Consumption and Reduction in Operational Cost are Expected to Drive the Market

8.3.1 Need to Minimize Var Losses and Improve Power Efficiency is Expected to Boost the Market

9.2.4.1.1 Investments in T&D Infrastructure and Grid Modernization is Likely to Drive the Market

9.2.4.2.1 Increase in the Renewable Power Generation in Canada is Likely to Drive the Market

9.2.4.3.1 Reforms to Develop Low Carbon Power Generation and Development of Smart Grids are Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.4.1.1 Investments in T&D Network, Distribution Automation, Renewables are Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in the Automation of T&D Lines to Reduce T&D Losses are Likely to Drive the Demand for the Market

9.3.4.3.1 High Penetration of the Renewable Power Generation is Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.4.4.1 Modernization of Grids is Likely to Drive the Volt/ Var Management Market

9.3.4.5.1 Investments in Advanced Control and Monitoring Systems are Expected to Boost the Demand for the Market

9.3.4.6.1 Power Generation Using Renewable Energy is Expected to Boost the Demand for the Market

9.4.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Reduce T&D Losses and Investment in Upgradation of the Aging Electrical Grid is Expected to Drive the Market

9.4.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Grid is Likely to Drive the Indian Market

9.4.4.3.1 Rising Investments in Electric Vehicles are Expected to Drive the Market

9.4.4.4.1 Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Generation and Reducing Carbon Footprint is A Major Driver for the Market

9.4.4.5.1 Rising Investment in Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Market

9.4.4.6.1 Increasing Investment Renewables and Smart Grids is Expected to Drive the Market

9.5.4.1.1 Government Regulation for Energy Efficiency and Increasing T&D Investments are Likely to Drive the Market

9.5.4.2.1 Need for Technological Modernization in Power Generation is Expected to Boost the Demand for the Market

9.6.4.1.1 Focus on the Distribution Network to Tackle the Growing Electricity Demand is Expected to Foster the Demand for the South African Market

9.6.4.2.1 Growing Power Generation Capacity and Increasing Investment Opportunities in Transmission Network are Likely to Increase the Demand for the Market

9.6.4.3.1 Growing Power Generation Capacity With Increasing Investments in the T&D Network is Expected to Drive the Market

9.6.4.4.1 Growing Investments in Smart Grid and T&D Infrastructure is Likely to Increase the Demand for Market in UAE

9.6.4.5.1 Growing Investments in Power Distribution Grid Connection are Expected to Drive the Market

