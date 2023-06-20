Volumez Announces Collaboration with InterSystems to Enhance Cloud Infrastructure and Support Smart Data Fabrics in Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Integration of Volumez composable data orchestration with the InterSystems IRIS data platform will deliver fully managed, high-performance database-as-a-service solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumez, a revolutionary modern cloud infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems.  Volumez' innovative composable data infrastructure software will integrate with the InterSystems IRIS data platform to execute smart data fabrics in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. 

Combining Volumez' control-plane SaaS service with the InterSystems data platform software will allow developers to achieve new levels of agility and efficiency. Developers will gain the flexibility to dynamically allocate resources, optimize performance, and scale seamlessly, while maintaining full control of application I/O characteristics.  Placing this level of control with developers will give them the ability to deliver exceptional user experiences and maximize the value of their cloud deployments.

InterSystems brings deep expertise in data management and a renowned product portfolio to the collaboration. The next-generation InterSystems IRIS data platform combines operational and analytic capabilities with a comprehensive interoperability platform to deliver high performance for real-time analytics and mission-critical applications to enable companies extending their architecture toward smart data fabrics.

"As controller orchestration and cloud-native data infrastructure become the gold standard for cloud-based deployments, InterSystems looks forward to integrating Volumez controller orchestration with the InterSystems IRIS data platform to unlock new levels of agility and efficiency for developers," said Scott Gnau, Head of Data Platforms at InterSystems. "The integration will allow us to deliver a fully managed and high-performance database-as-a-service, seamlessly integrating AI functionalities within the IRIS kernel. This empowers developers to harness valuable insights and make informed decisions, propelling innovation and driving business success."

"We are thrilled to join forces with InterSystems in this landmark collaboration," said Volumez CEO Amir Faintuch. "The synergy between our organizations will create immense potential for businesses deriving meaning and insights from their data. We look forward to supporting InterSystems in delivering data management solutions for organizations' data-driven decisions with assurance and agility."

With a global presence and a reputation in industries such as healthcare, finance, and logistics, InterSystems is widely recognized for its innovation and commitment to delivering high-performance solutions.

About Volumez

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data.  With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at volumez.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105345/4094708/Volumez_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Volumez

