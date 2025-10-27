Voluntary Carbon Credit Market - 50% CAGR for 2025-2030 Driven by Expanding Corporate Net-Zero Commitments, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the voluntary carbon credit market size is valued at USD 15.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 120.47 billion by 2030. Growing corporate net-zero targets, that cover more than half of the world's top enterprises - are driving large-scale adoption, transforming credits from optional offsets into a central part of climate financing.

Premium pricing increasingly favors projects aligned with Core Carbon Principles, while weaker credits lose traction. Advancements in digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) platforms and blockchain tools are cutting verification time and costs, ensuring transparency for investors.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Growing Need for Carbon-Removal Credits in E-Fuel Certification

Stricter sustainability mandates for aviation fuels are pushing producers to integrate carbon-removal credits into e-fuel certification processes. Partnerships between major aerospace and energy companies demonstrate how direct air capture technologies are becoming essential for meeting low-emission fuel standards. With new regulations requiring higher blending targets for sustainable aviation fuels, verified removals are evolving into critical compliance tools. This shift is transforming engineered removal credits from optional offsets into core components of renewable fuel certification and long-term investment frameworks.

Rising Corporate Climate Commitments

A growing number of global companies are transforming voluntary sustainability pledges into binding financial priorities, embedding carbon credits within long-term procurement and investment plans. Major corporations are directing funds toward high-quality removal projects, while retailers are balancing credit portfolios with internal efficiency measures to manage Scope 3 emissions. Financial institutions are also linking credits to green lending instruments, signaling a deeper integration of climate assets into mainstream financing. This shift from sporadic purchases to structured strategies is strengthening market stability and long-term demand for verified carbon units.

Voluntary Carbon Credit Segmentation Overview:

By Credit Type

Avoidance / Reduction Projects

Removal Projects

By Project Category

Renewable Energy

Forestry and Land Use (REDD+, Afforestation, etc.)

Waste Management and Methane Avoidance

Agriculture

Blue Carbon

Other Niche Project Types

By End User

Corporate (Net-Zero Commitments)

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Nordic Countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

North America continues to hold a strong position, benefiting from advanced regulatory systems, mature financial markets, and growing institutional participation. The region's focus on engineered removals and methane reduction projects reflects corporate demand for long-term climate impact and credibility.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth hub for the voluntary carbon credit ecosystem, supported by vast renewable energy and forestry potential alongside rising investment in direct air capture technologies. Policy frameworks and regional alliances help establish trading and storage infrastructure that promote cross-border credit flow and market integration.

Voluntary Carbon Credit Companies:

The company profiles section provides a comprehensive overview of all participants in the voluntary carbon credit industry:

Verra

Gold Standard Foundation

American Carbon Registry (Winrock)

Climate Action Reserve

South Pole

CBL (Xpansiv)

Climate Impact X

Patch

Carbonplace

Sylvera

CEEZER

Carbonfuture

Flowcarbon

Nori

KlimaDAO

Allcot

Everland

Rubicon Carbon

AirCarbon Exchange

Compensate

