Volunteer Advocates Mobilize Nationwide to Urge Lawmakers to Support State-level Suicide Prevention Policies

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January to May nationwide, thousands of volunteer advocates meet with their state officials to influence key legislation and policy changes that work towards preventing suicide. Hosted annually by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, these events known as Advocacy Action Days are an opportunity for volunteers to share their experiences, bring hope to those affected by suicide, and urge lawmakers to advance state legislation and policies that support suicide prevention.

AFSP Tennessee Chapter at State Capitol in 2025

In nearly every state, trained advocates meet with their state public officials to share their personal stories and connections to the cause. These powerful stories have the potential to make a difference, motivating lawmakers to act.

One advocate championing positive change is AFSP Advocacy Ambassador Chair and AFSP Missouri Chapter Board Member and Advocacy Committee Chair Lauren Ross, who lost her father in 2002 to suicide and has lived mental health experience.

"At Advocacy Action Days, we have a chance to tell our story — to humanize mental health and suicide prevention. We have a chance to show them the hard truth: that many of us have lost someone, or that we ourselves are struggling," Ross said. "I've seen the impact of this firsthand. When I returned the following year for our annual Advocacy Action Day, lawmakers remembered me — and they remembered the photo of my dad. That connection stayed with them. It made them lean in, ask questions, and truly educate themselves on the bills."

In 2026, the top policy priorities for AFSP's Advocacy Action Day events will aim to increase access to suicide prevention and mental health services and care, especially for disproportionately affected communities and populations; enhance lethal means safety efforts, including those increasing secure firearm storage options and providing for suicide deterrent barriers at high risk locations; and support and sustain statewide suicide prevention planning, data collection, and infrastructure. AFSP's advocacy focuses on upstream prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery policies and seeks to be inclusive of all individuals across the lifespan affected by suicide.

"When AFSP chapters, volunteers, and communities come together, we turn our shared hope into real change. Across the country, volunteers continue to advance vital policy priorities, from supporting youth and adolescent mental health to strengthening 988 and promoting evidence-based firearms suicide-prevention efforts," said Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A., AFSP Executive Vice President and Chief Policy and Advocacy Officer. "In the new year and throughout Advocacy Action Day season, we will carry this momentum forward to create meaningful change in our communities."

In 2025, over 1600 volunteer advocates participated in Advocacy Action Days, joining over 300 legislative meetings in 45 states. Twenty-eight state bills were enacted that Volunteer Advocates actively supported including ones that enhance secure firearm storage options by providing for firearm hold agreements; expand, fund, and increase access to 988 crisis response services; bolster suicide prevention and mental health services in schools; require the consideration of suicide deterrent bridge barriers on bridge and overpasses; expand the mental health workforce; and increase access to mental health services and supports for veterans, LGBTQ+ youth and postpartum individuals, among other legislative advancements.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Guidelines.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention