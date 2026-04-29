National Suicide Rate Remains Stable, Rates Decrease Across Most Racial Groups and Youth/Young Adults between 2023 and 2024

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new data from CDC WISQARS™, after increasing for two decades, the suicide rate has remained relatively stable since 2019, with only small fluctuations. Between 2023 and 2024, suicide rates decreased by 2% (14.1 to 13.7 per 100,000), and decreased 4% between 2022 (14.2 per 100,000) and 2024. However, the suicide rate is still 32% higher than in 2000. "We are hopeful to see the suicide rate continue to decrease, but the urgency is still tremendous to save lives. One life lost to suicide is too many. Everyone has the power to help," said American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CMO Dr. Christine Yu Moutier. This May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and AFSP invites all to learn more about how to prevent suicide at afsp.org.

Trend in Suicide Rate (per 100,000), 2000 - 2024

Overall, suicide-related deaths decreased from 49,316 to 48,824 (by 1%) between 2023 and 2024. Most racial groups saw a decrease in rates, with the largest decline in suicide rates among Hawaiian Native/ Pacific Islander populations from 15.4 to 11.5 per 100,000 (25% decrease) during this period. Suicide rates for youth and young adults aged 15-34 also decreased by 4% from 2023 to 2024, declining from 15.9 to 15.2 per 100,000. Suicide rates for youth and young adults have been declining from 2021 through 2024, a positive sign in spite of growing challenges to their mental health.

In 2024, firearms were the most common method of death by suicide, accounting for more than half of all suicide deaths (57%); and 62% of all firearm deaths were suicides. There were 2.2 million suicide attempts, a 1.5 times increase from 2023 (1.5 million).

As the largest private funder of suicide research, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) uses this annual data to better understand the impact of suicide across populations and strengthen suicide prevention education, research, and advocacy efforts. For more information, visit AFSP's suicide statistics page here.

The following are noteworthy highlights:

Between 2023 and 2024, suicide rates decreased from 22.6 to 22.2 per 100,000 (2% decrease) among males, and from 5.8 to 5.6 per 100,000 (a 3% decrease) among females .

from 22.6 to 22.2 per 100,000 (2% decrease) among and from 5.8 to 5.6 per 100,000 (a 3% decrease) among . Although suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults ages 15-34, suicide rates in this age group decreased by 4% from 2023 to 2024, declining from 15.9 to 15.2 per 100,000. Between 2023 to 2024, the suicide rate among young adults 25- to 34-year-olds decreased from 18.4 to 17.2 (6% decrease).

ages 15-34, suicide rates in this age group by 4% from 2023 to 2024, declining from 15.9 to 15.2 per 100,000. Between 2023 to 2024, the suicide rate among 25- to 34-year-olds decreased from 18.4 to 17.2 (6% decrease). From 2023 to 2024, suicide rates among young adults aged 25-34 declined across nearly all racial groups, with the largest decrease among American Indian and Alaska Natives (20% decrease) and Black individuals (8% decrease). However, Asian young adults noted a 12% increase as suicide rates rose from 8.0 to 8.9 per 100,000.

aged 25-34 declined across nearly all racial groups, with the largest among and (20% decrease) and individuals (8% decrease). However, young adults noted a 12% increase as suicide rates rose from 8.0 to 8.9 per 100,000. Suicide rates among Black individuals increased steadily from 7.0 to 8.7 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2023 (a 24.3% increase), followed by a slight decrease to 8.4 per 100,000 (3.4% decrease) from 2023 to 2024. The largest decline in suicide rates was among the Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islander populations from 15.4 to 11.5 per 100,000 (25%).

individuals increased steadily from 7.0 to 8.7 per 100,000 between 2018 and 2023 (a 24.3% increase), followed by a slight to 8.4 per 100,000 (3.4% decrease) from 2023 to 2024. The largest decline in suicide rates was among the populations from 15.4 to 11.5 per 100,000 (25%). 31 states saw decreases in their suicide rates between 2003 and 2024. Vermont showed the largest decline in suicide rate from 18.0 to 14.6 per 100,000 (19% decrease followed by West Virginia 18.5 to 16.5 per 100,000 (11% decrease). States with the highest rate increases were New Hampshire with a 12% increase, from 14.6 to 16.3 and Iowa with a 10% increase, from 15.5 to 17.1.

in their suicide rates between 2003 and 2024. Vermont showed the largest decline in suicide rate from 18.0 to 14.6 per 100,000 (19% decrease followed by West Virginia 18.5 to 16.5 per 100,000 (11% decrease). were New Hampshire with a 12% increase, from 14.6 to 16.3 and Iowa with a 10% increase, from 15.5 to 17.1. Between 2023 and 2024, suicide rates decreased by 2% in the non-Hispanic community (from 15.3 to 14.9 per 100,000) and remained stable for the Hispanic population (8.0 per 100,000).

When examining the number of suicide deaths, the White population accounted for the largest share (85%), while concerning trends were observed among different racial groups – the highest age-adjusted suicide rate is among White individuals (15.4 per 100,000) followed by American Indian/Alaska Native individuals (13.1 per 100,000).

AFSP is committed to supporting mental health equity and suicide prevention awareness among diverse groups such as Black, Hispanic/Latine, AAPI, Native American, and LGBTQ+ communities. Visit afsp.org/supporting-diverse-communities and afsp.org/the-upright to learn more about AFSP's efforts and programs to support diverse communities.

Of concern is the increase in firearm related suicide deaths by 14% from 2020 to 2024 at the same time that firearm ownership has been increasing. AFSP supports legislation to expand research and public education on suicide and firearms; voluntary removal and safe storage initiatives; lethal means counseling; and the use of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) when necessary. To learn more about AFSP's positions and work on firearms, visit afsp.org/firearms-policy.

For 2024 national and state level suicide data, visit afsp.org/suicide-statistics.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention