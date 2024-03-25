Volunteer Registration Now Open for 10th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteer registration for the 10th Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is now open, and tournament representatives are seeking 1,300 volunteers to support West Michigan's premier stop on the LPGA Tour. Those interested can sign up today at meijerlpgaclassic.com.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give celebrates 10 year anniversary.

"Volunteering at the tournament has always been a fulfilling opportunity for our community to come together in support of the Meijer Simply Give program and we anticipate this year will be even more meaningful in our 10th year," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Every year, we receive record-breaking volunteer interest, which has really enabled us to grow the tournament over time. Our volunteers are truly the heart of this weeklong event, and we're incredibly grateful for them."

The fee to volunteer is $30 and includes:

Two official tournament golf shirts with two or more shifts or one official tournament golf shirt with one shift

One official tournament hat or visor

An exclusive Meijer LPGA Classic 10th anniversary pin

Four weekly grounds passes for friends or family

One parking pass

Complementary meals and beverages during scheduled shifts

The Meijer LPGA Classic offers a variety of volunteer roles to choose from, including Standard Bearers, Marshals, Discovery Land support, full-scale Hospitality attendants, and more. For the full list and role descriptions, click here.

For those who don't have a preference, there's also a "General Volunteer" position, which gives individuals the opportunity to experience different aspects of the tournament. To sign up for the General Volunteer position, the volunteer only needs to select a time slot and Volunteer Services will direct them to a location that needs assistance upon arrival at the course.

Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Whether you've been with us every year or you're new to volunteering, there's something for everyone at the Meijer LPGA Classic," Cooper added. "We look forward to celebrating 10 years with our volunteers all while supporting the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, which helps stock the shelves of local food pantry partners across the Midwest."

Since 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has generated more than $10 million for food pantries across the Midwest to help those in need.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

