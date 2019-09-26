Volunteers from Protiviti, Freddie Mac, HITT Contracting and Other Washington D.C. Organizations to Pack 325,000 Meals for People in Need

WHAT:

A meal-packing event with the goal of assembling 325,000 individual ready-to-cook meals for the hungry. Twenty organizations are coming together to volunteer to pack meals that will benefit the relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the Washington D.C. chapter of the non-profit organization U.S. Vets. Convoy of Hope, a non-profit providing relief services for the Bahamas, will handle transporting the meals to people in need in the islands.