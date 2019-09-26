Volunteers from Protiviti, Freddie Mac, HITT Contracting and Other Washington D.C. Organizations to Pack 325,000 Meals for People in Need
i on Hunger event will support U.S. Vets and Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas
Sep 26, 2019, 09:02 ET
WHAT:
A meal-packing event with the goal of assembling 325,000 individual ready-to-cook meals for the hungry. Twenty organizations are coming together to volunteer to pack meals that will benefit the relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the Washington D.C. chapter of the non-profit organization U.S. Vets. Convoy of Hope, a non-profit providing relief services for the Bahamas, will handle transporting the meals to people in need in the islands.
This annual event is part of Protiviti's award-winning 'i on Hunger' community service program. This is the fourth consecutive year that Protiviti and other local organizations have joined forces in Washington D.C. to focus on hunger relief.
WHO:
Approximately 450 employees from the Washington D.C. area offices of global consulting firm Protiviti, secondary mortgage market giant Freddie Mac and national general contractor HITT Contracting, plus additional D.C.-area organizations, will assemble the meals coordinated by the non-profit organization Feeding Children Everywhere.
WHEN:
Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT. A reception for the volunteers will follow immediately after the event.
WHERE:
Sheraton Tysons Hotel (Fairfax Ballroom), 8661 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA 22182
