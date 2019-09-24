Volunteers of America Selects Further As Agency of Record For Digital Fundraising

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further has been selected by Volunteers of America as its new Agency of Record for digital fundraising effective August 15, 2019.

Further has been engaged to help Volunteers of America grow fundraising revenue and increase brand engagement on the National and Affiliate levels through digital direct response fundraising and lead generation solutions.

"In selecting a partner to help design, launch and grow Volunteers of America's digital fundraising program, we found Further to best understand our needs," said Brian Gavin, SVP, Communications and Marketing, Volunteers of America. "Further's focus on delivering quick wins, while strengthening both fundraising and branding was a big part of our decision."

"From the very start of our conversations, Further understood the importance of building a digital fundraising program that supports our National and Affiliate model," said Tom Waters, SVP, Development, Volunteers of America. "We felt their strategic approach was well-aligned to help us reach new audiences from both a fundraising and marketing perspective. Their understanding of the needs of our Affiliates will be central to our success in the coming months and years."

Patrick Frame, Principal at Further commented, "We are honored to be chosen to help Volunteers of America build and optimize their digital fundraising program. Volunteers of America has a rich history of stepping forward to help those most in need in local communities throughout America. This community-based platform provides a great advantage when building strategic fundraising efforts that can deliver scale, efficiency and ultimately revenue, and the end result will be measured by our ability to deepen VOA's impact to those in need as they rebuild their lives and reach their full potential."

Since 1896, Volunteers of America has been providing services to empower America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, at-risk youth, seniors, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, people with disabilities, and those recovering from addictions. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and healthcare, Volunteers of America touches the lives of 1.5 million people in over 400 communities in 46 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico each year.

Further is a leading direct response agency focused on helping nonprofits strategically navigate the complexities of digital fundraising. Founded on the philosophy of being Driven by Data, Powered by People™, Further is committed to achieving fundraising scale and efficiency within the fragmented digital landscape.

Molly Connors

410-507-3330

mconnors@further-digital.com

SOURCE Further

Related Links

https://www.further-digital.com

