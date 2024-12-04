Volunteers of America Taps Dimagi to Support Growing Community Health Worker Program

The public health technology partner will provide accessible, cost-effective case management tools to improve CHW workflows and program outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volunteers of America (VOA) , one of the nation's largest, most established human services organizations, has chosen Dimagi , a technology partner for public and community health, as its digital partner for its Public Health AmeriCorps Community Health Worker (CHW) program. VOA's 20+ Public Health AmeriCorps CHWs across the United States and U.S. territories will leverage CommCare, Dimagi's globally used public health platform, to digitize workflows and improve community health outcomes.

"CHWs are an increasingly vital part of our nation's public health system," said Cindy Cota, Vice President of Community Health Innovation for VOA. "CHWs are an important part of our goal of building healthy communities for all. We are committed to supporting CHWs with the right digital tools. Dimagi's extensive experience creating technology to support CHWs in the U.S. and across the world will be invaluable to the success of this program and our workers."

Used by hundreds of thousands of CHWs globally, CommCare is a low-code, cost-effective platform that will take less than two months to implement with VOA. It will enable VOA CHWs to record demographic information and patient medical history, facilitate health assessments and screenings, document interventions and track client progress, manage follow-ups, track outgoing referrals, and more. Dimagi will also set up a Spanish-language version of the platform for VOA, as well as integrate with the organizations' existing Power BI data visualization tool to fuel valuable program insights and analysis.

"VOA's commitment to its CHW program is commendable, specifically because CHWs are a catalyst for change in communities across the country," said Jonathan Jackson, CEO at Dimagi. "Unfortunately, their impact can be hindered when these workers aren't given the right digital tools to succeed. CommCare is used by millions of people, including CHWs, to ease the burden of community care. We're excited to join VOA in supporting its invaluable community health workers across our country."

About Dimagi

Dimagi is a global social enterprise that powers impactful public health work through innovative and scalable digital solutions and services. Founded in 2002 out of MIT and Harvard Medical School's joint division Health Science Tech, Dimagi is globally recognized as the maker of CommCare, the most widely-deployed digital platform that empowers a range of critical health programs, from public health and behavioral health to infectious disease management and more. CommCare has provided proven, customizable applications to over 3,000 projects worldwide, helping thousands of frontline workers, governments and NGOs deliver care and enable stronger health outcomes in their communities. One of the first Certified B Corporations established in Massachusetts, Dimagi has partnered with 24 states across the U.S. to improve public health initiatives domestically. Learn more at https://dimagi.com/us-health.

About Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America is one of the nation's largest, established comprehensive human services organizations with 16,000 mission-driven professionals, dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Founded in 1896, the faith-based nonprofit has programs in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, serving more than 1.5 million people a year. Learn more at www.voa.org .

