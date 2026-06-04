Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Boliden complete dam construction milestone with autonomous transport

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and Boliden have completed the autonomous transport project at Boliden's Garpenberg site in Sweden.

The project was the first step under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Volvo and Boliden in 2023, and it marks an important milestone in a collaboration that also includes future projects.

As a part of the project, material was moved from an on-site quarry on Boliden premises and used to reinforce a local dam and heighten the dam wall. In total, close to 700,000 tonnes of rock fill material were transported autonomously— roughly equivalent to 280 Olympic swimming pools, or the combined weight of around 100 Eiffel Towers. Volvo's autonomous haulage system ran more than 11.000 transport cycles covering 56.000 kilometers.

"Autonomy has clear benefits for the mining industry, especially when it comes to removing people from hazardous environments and improving the safety and efficiency of operations. With more than 700,000 tonnes transported at Garpenberg, we have demonstrated that autonomous haulage works at scale, in real conditions and in real customer operations," said Ingo Stuermer, CTO at V.A.S.

"We are very pleased to reach the 700 000 milestone of autonomous transports at our tailings facility in Garpenberg. Of course, we will continue to seek safe and productive solutions in partnership, with the aim of developing world-leading mining operations," says Rikard Mäki, Head of Electrification and Automation, Boliden.

Autona / earth delivers at scale

The solution deployed at Garpenberg is Autona / earth, Volvo Autonomous Solutions' offering for mines and quarries. Autona / earth combines the autonomous Volvo FH for mining with Volvo's in-house developed virtual driver, infrastructure, operational support and maintenance needed to run autonomous transport. Delivered as Transport-as-a-Service, Autona / earth integrates autonomous technology into customer's existing operations, with V.A.S. managing the technical complexity and regulatory compliance required for deployment.

A platform for future collaboration

The completion of the Garpenberg project demonstrates that autonomous transports offer a competitive solution in certain mining operations. It provides a strong foundation for the continued collaboration between Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Boliden and signals to the wider industry that successful autonomous operations are built on strong partnerships.

June 4, 2026

LINK to high-resolution images

For further information, please contact:

Ceren Wende

Head of Marketing and Communication, Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Phone: + 46 31 322 4536

E-mail: [email protected]



Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) is the business area within the Volvo Group focused on developing and commercializing autonomous transport solutions in selected industry verticals. V.A.S. delivers end-to-end autonomous transport solutions that combine a purpose-built vehicle, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and uptime support, and a fleet management system that orchestrates transport operations and manages logistics flows. Solutions are tailored to each customer's needs and designed to support safer, more productive and more sustainable operations.

About Boliden

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4357756/4133771.pdf Press release â€" Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Boliden complete dam construction milestone with autonomous transport https://mb.cision.com/Public/39/4357756/a751e7bbe88a1dfe_org.png Volvo Autonomous Solutions - Garpenberg aerial site view

SOURCE AB Volvo