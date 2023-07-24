Volvo Car Financial Services Accelerates Retailers' Digital Transformation with Dealertrack from Cox Automotive, the Only eContracting Solution for Both Retail and Leasing Transactions

Dealertrack gives Volvo retailers a one-stop-shop for credit applications, digital contracting, and compliance

More streamlined operations and faster transactions enhance the Volvo customer experience

With one unified workflow, the versatility of Dealertrack eContracting meets the diverse needs of Volvo retailers' leasing and buying customers

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo retailers can now take advantage of Dealertrack digital contracting across all lease and retail contracts through Volvo Car Financial Services (VCFS). Connecting Volvo retailers with a single workflow for deal origination will allow for a unified digital contracting experience whether customers are financing or leasing a vehicle.

"A one-stop eContracting solution for retail and lease transactions offers our retailers quicker funding times and a significantly better, faster, and more customer-friendly option. Our retailers now have the tools to transact with a customer whenever and however they choose," noted TJ Prayner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, VCFS. "Dealertrack is the first to support the full scope of our digital contracting, credit application and compliance needs across both parts of our business."

Offering the flexibility retailers need and the simplified signing experience customers demand, Dealertrack's streamlined workflow helps dealerships lower overhead costs, reduce contracts in transit, and boost funding speed. With Dealertrack, Volvo retailers can offer a better contracting and signing experience to reduce errors, missed signatures, and recontracting. Key product features and benefits include:

Live Funding Checklist – up-to-date guidance on which documents the lender requires to complete transactions faster

Real-Time Error Display – built-in verification alerts prevent missed signatures and other errors to ensure accurate submissions and faster funding

Local File Upload – drag and drop images, stips, and trailing documents for quick and easy submission to VCFS

Ready Sign – make all documents e-signable by easily adding signature fields

Flexible eSigning Options – secure and convenient options whether customers are in-store or remote

"At its core, Dealertrack is designed to help dealers drive profits and satisfy customers on any purchase path, today and in the future," noted Kait Gavin, VP Operations, Dealertrack F&I and Titling Solutions. "Through this expanded collaboration with VCFS, forward-thinking Volvo retailers now have even greater flexibility to ensure the contract process meets and exceeds the ever-evolving expectations of today's digital-first consumers."

For more information about Dealertrack, visit https://us.dealertrack.com/ .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc. com or connect via @ CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

Volvo Car Financial Services

Volvo Car Financial Services U.S., LLC is a wholly owned Volvo Car Corp subsidiary of Gothenburg, Sweden. It provides premium financing, leasing options, and other financial services products to Volvo consumers and Volvo retailers in the United States. Learn more at volvocarfinancialservices.com.

SOURCE Cox Automotive