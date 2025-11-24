Volvo Construction Equipment selects Eskilstuna, Sweden for its new Crawler Excavator assembly plant

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) expands its European industrial footprint with a new crawler excavator assembly factory in Eskilstuna, Sweden, to be serving the European markets.

As announced in June this year, the investment in Sweden is part of Volvo CE's ambitions to strengthen its position in the important excavator segment. The 30,000 square meter Eskilstuna facility aims to meet the growing European customer demand by increasing capacity and flexibility, and will enable reduced reliance on long-distance logistics, shorter delivery times, enhancing supply chain resilience and reducing carbon emissions.

"This strategic investment in the future of excavator production in Eskilstuna marks a new era for us and the Swedish industry", says Melker Jernberg, Head of Volvo CE. "It will significantly contribute to reinforcing Sweden's position as a leader in advanced sustainable manufacturing. Bringing additional high-value production and utilizing our cutting-edge technology in Eskilstuna, will support local job creation, skills development, and a continued collaboration with Sweden's strong network of industrial suppliers and research partners. Furthermore, it will strengthen Europe's innovation and engineering power and industrial resilience in an increasingly competitive global market. To get full leverage, we also count on a strong and swift execution on Europe's and Sweden's promised agenda on regulatory and administrative simplification."

The 700 million SEK facility investment will be built for a production volume up to 3,500 machines yearly on a mixed line of both electric and internal combustion engine models, in the medium and large size classes between 14-50 tonne. This investment is a part of the 2.5 billion SEK investment announced in June 2025 dedicated to excavator manufacturing capabilities in Korea, Sweden and in the US.

The decision to establish the new crawler excavator plant in Eskilstuna is subject to approvals of relevant environmental and building permits by the regulatory authorities. Groundwork is estimated to begin during the first half of 2026 with start of production within two years from project initiation.

November 24, 2025

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Åsa Alström

Head of Strategic Communications

Volvo Construction Equipment

[email protected]

Anne Bast

Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications Sales Region EU

Volvo Construction Equipment

[email protected]

+46 735 585906

For more information, please visit www.volvoce.com

For frequent updates, follow us on

Twitter: @VolvoCEGlobal

LinkedIn: @Volvo Construction Equipment

Facebook: @VolvoCEGlobal

Instagram: @VolvoCE

YouTube: @Volvo Construction Equipment

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-construction-equipment-selects-eskilstuna--sweden-for-its-new-crawler-excavator-assembly-plant,c4271299

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4271299/3801909.pdf Press Release - Volvo Construction Equipment selects Eskilstuna, Sweden for its new Crawler Excavator assembly plant https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvoce-ec230f-electric-1860x1050,c3490044 VolvoCE_EC230F Electric 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo