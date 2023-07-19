Volvo Group - the second quarter 2023

News provided by

AB Volvo

19 Jul, 2023, 01:42 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Q2 2023, the Volvo Group continued to perform well, with continued growth and improved profitability. We increased our net sales by 18% to SEK 140.8 billion and the adjusted operating income by SEK 8.0 billion to SEK 21.7 billion, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 15.4% (11.6). Thanks to a strong commercial focus, we have been successful in improving margins while managing cost inflation and increased disturbances in the supply chain," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

  • In Q2 2023, net sales increased by 18% to SEK 140.8 billion (118.9). Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 11%.
  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 21,732 M (13,745), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 15.4% (11.6). Adjusted operating income excludes a negative effect of SEK 1,270 M from a previously announced restructuring provision in Nova Bus and costs of SEK 6,000 M relating to claims arising from the European Commission's 2016 antitrust settlement decision.
  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 14,462 M (13,745).
  • Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 817 M.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.30 (5.14).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 12,553 M (7,199).
  • Return on capital employed in Industrial Operations amounted to 30.2% (26.8).


Press and Analyst Conference Call
An on-line presentation of the report, followed by a question and answer session will be webcasted at 09.00 CEST. Link to webcast: https://qreport.volvogroup.com. More information, including an interview with CEO Martin Lundstedt, is available on https://www.volvogroup.com/en/investors.html.


July 19, 2023

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790

Investor Relations
SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
Tel +46 31 66 00 00
www.volvogroup.com

Contact Media Relations:
Claes Eliasson                         +46 765 53 72 29

Contacts Investor Relations:
Johan Bartler                           +46 739 02 21 93
Anders Christensson               +46 765 53 59 66


This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.20 CEST on July 19, 2023. 

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3806976/2195516.pdf

230719-volvo-group-report-on-the-second-quarter-2023-en

https://mb.cision.com/Public/39/3806976/a073c5febed36a8a.pdf

230719-volvo-group-volvo-group-the-second-quarter-2023-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/2023q2-1860x1050,c3200837

2023Q2 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

Also from this source

Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the second quarter 2023

Mats Backman new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Volvo Group Executive Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.