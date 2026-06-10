Volvo Group Capital Markets Day - Built for Resilience and Growth

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Volvo Group's Capital Markets Day at Volvo Construction Equipment's Customer Center in Eskilstuna, Sweden on June 10, 2026, President and CEO Martin Lundstedt, together with Group Management, presents the strategy aimed at strengthening earnings resilience, accelerating growth and driving total shareholder return.

"In a world shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, increasing regionalization, and rapid technological change, demand for transport and infrastructure solutions will continue to grow. We are well positioned to capture the opportunities created in this evolving landscape, leveraging our strong assets. We have strong brands, retail excellence, deep segment and application expertise, and robust regional value chains," says Martin Lundstedt.

Over the last decade, the Volvo Group has been on a journey characterized by improved financial performance, product innovation and a strong commitment to shaping the future of transport and infrastructure. The Group is focused on delivering the sustainable and profitable growth that defines its strategy. At the Capital Markets Day, Martin Lundstedt outlines how earnings resilience is strengthened by empowering decentralized decision-making, enabling faster, customer-focused actions across the Group. Earnings resilience is further enhanced through flexibility tools, disciplined pricing, and consistent cost control. At the same time, growing the service business increases recurring revenues and supports earnings over the business cycle.

In addition to long-term growth in global transport demand, there are substantial opportunities for the Volvo Group to grow by increasing content and service value through total offers, driving market share gains, and targeting selected regions and growth segments across business areas. Among the levers driving growth, the Trucks segment and Volvo Construction Equipment are expected to outperform their historical growth rates. Renault Trucks aims to double its light-duty business, while Volvo Penta plans to double its revenue in the coming years. Volvo Autonomous Solutions is targeting driverless on-highway operations by the first quarter of 2027 and has the ambition to approach approximately USD 3 billion in revenues within five years, accretive to the Group's operating margin.

The Group's investments in R&D and CAPEX have laid the foundation for continued technology leadership, building platforms and industrial capacity to drive future growth and support a more resilient earnings profile, while maintaining a high return on capital employed and strong shareholder returns.

In a current trading update, Mats Backman, Volvo Group CFO, notes that business activity remains solid. In Europe, customer demand and deliveries are stable at good levels across business areas. In North America, demand remains strong, with production gradually increasing. Cost inflation is trending upward, while at the same time, high utilization of customers' trucks and machines supports service activity.

"Our strategy has served us, our customers and our owners well, and we are committed to continuing this journey. We have built the Volvo Group for both resilience and growth across the business cycle," says Martin Lundstedt.

The Capital Markets Day is webcast on www.volvogroup.com. A recording of the presentation and the presentation material will be made available after the event.

June 10, 2026

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations

+46 76 553 7229

[email protected]

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The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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