Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group will hold a Capital Markets Day at Volvo Trucks' operations in Dublin, Virginia, USA on November 14, 2024.

During the day, executive management will outline the Group's strategic direction, which is built on the pillars Perform and Transform. Focus will be on the transformation journey towards more sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. There will also be a factory tour and a display of the North American product offering, including the all-new Volvo VNL truck.

The event will start at 08.30 am Eastern Time and is scheduled to end at 2.30 pm. The presentation part of the event will be streamed live.

There is a limited number of seats available at the event, mainly intended for institutional investors and financial analysts. Those who would like to attend the event on site are kindly asked to contact Volvo Group Investor Relations at [email protected] no later than August 16.

June 4, 2024

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

