Volvo Launches New Program for Long-distance Coaches

The new Volvo Buses range of vehicles for tourist and line-haul operations includes two models – the luxurious Volvo 9900 and the versatile Volvo 9700. Both feature a dynamically styled exterior with crisp lines and smooth sides, taking aerodynamics to a new level.

Inside the coach, the design team attached considerable importance to both visual and tactile quality. Passengers are greeted with a calm and balanced light palette as well as tasteful combinations of textile and leather, set off by accent details in metal.

"We have been determined to create a modern functional, friendly and inviting overall impression with strong character," says Dan Frykholm, Design Director Volvo Buses.

The new 9000 range stays true to its Volvo heritage, with technology that makes it one of the safest coach ranges on the market. Both the Volvo 9700 and the Volvo 9900 feature comprehensive solutions for active and passive safety. Among the new features are more robust frontal impact protection (FIP) and a Driver Alert system that monitors the bus's movements and issues alerts if the driver is tired or not concentrating on the road.

"We aspire to be our customers' best business partner, with a firm focus on lifecycle cost, uptime, and reliability. With our all-new, modern coaches and flexible services we offer a highly competitive holistic value proposition to the market. Simply put, we make it easier for our customers to provide an excellent service and make money," says Håkan Agnevall.

Journalists who would like further information, please contact: Helena Lind, Manager Media Relations, Volvo Bus Corporation, phone: +46(0)31-323-62-57

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-launches-new-program-for-long-distance-coaches,c2533384

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-launches-new-program-for-long-distance-coaches-300655608.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

Related Links

http://www.volvogroup.com

