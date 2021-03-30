Volvo partners with Aurora to accelerate the deployment of autonomous transport solutions

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions has entered a strategic partnership with US-based self-driving company Aurora to jointly develop on-highway autonomous trucks. The agreement signed between Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Aurora is a long-term partnership spanning over several years. The initial focus is on hub-to-hub applications for customers in North America. Automation is aimed at creating tangible benefits for both customers and society in terms of productivity, safety, sustainability and energy efficiency.

This partnership will center on the integration of the Aurora Driver into Volvo's on-highway trucks and the development of industry-leading Transport as a Service solutions. These solutions build on Volvo's leading products and track record within safety and Aurora's deep expertise in the development of self-driving systems.

"Creating a viable autonomous on-highway offering requires close partnerships with both customers and tech partners to develop the needed capabilities," says Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. "This exciting partnership brings our goal of transport as a service an important step closer and will accelerate our commercial offer for hub-to-hub applications in North America. Aurora is already a leading force in autonomous systems, and its integrated self-driving stack, software, hardware and data services platform combine to offer a clear path towards efficient and safe on-highway solutions in the medium term."

"Since the first project together in 2018, Aurora has developed a deep respect for Volvo, its engineering process, and its commitment to safety. With the groundwork now laid through the establishment of Volvo Autonomous Solutions and the creation of Aurora's industry-leading sensor suite, we're excited to join forces to develop self-driving solutions with Volvo's impressive network of customers," said Sterling Anderson, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Aurora.

Previously announced Volvo Group collaborations with partners such as Nvidia and others continue in parallel with the collaboration with Aurora.

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Volvo Autonomous Solutions is a business area of the Volvo Group. Its mission is to accelerate the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous solutions for defined segments in the on-road and off-road space. In such segments, autonomous transport solutions can create value for customers by contributing to improved flexibility, delivery precision and productivity.

About Aurora

Aurora is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. In 2017, leading autonomy experts, Chris Urmson, Drew Bagnell, and Sterling Anderson came together to accelerate the adoption of driverless vehicles by developing the Aurora Driver and a multifaceted network of manufacturing, mobility, logistics, and fleet management partners. Created from industry-leading hardware and software, the Aurora Driver is built to safely move goods and people. Aurora is backed by Amazon and Sequoia, among others, and has partnerships with leading transportation companies including PACCAR, Uber, FCA, and Hyundai Group. It tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Dallas and has offices in those cities as well as in Bozeman, Seattle, Denver, and Detroit.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

