Volvo receives order for 300 electric trucks from DSV

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks and global logistics company DSV have signed a cooperation agreement for 300 electric heavy trucks. The deal is one of the largest commercial orders to date for Volvo electric trucks. With the order, DSV will have one of the largest company fleets of heavy electric trucks in Europe.

DSV purchases 300 electric trucks from Volvo. To the left, Søren Schmidt, CEO DSV Road, to the right, Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

DSV, a global leader in transport and logistics, is moving quickly towards a more sustainable future on the roads and highways. Every day thousands of trucks are transporting goods for the company's customers around the world and a growing number will become electric or run on renewable fuels in the years to come.

Now, DSV and its contractors, together with Volvo Trucks, have agreed to plan for the deployment of 300 zero-exhaust emission electric trucks across DSV operations in Europe, as part of the company's plan to deploy 2000 electric trucks in its fleet by 2030. With the order, DSV will have one of the largest company fleets of heavy electric trucks in Europe.

The agreement also includes 500 Volvo trucks with highly fuel-efficient diesel and gas drivelines. All trucks are planned to be delivered between 2024 and 2026.

"I'm very proud to deepen the partnership we have with DSV. Collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference is essential for making sustainable transport and big CO2 reductions a reality. This order is proof of their trust in our company and shows that zero-exhaust emissions transport is a viable solution here and now," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

"Collaboration across sectors is key to battle climate change, and we are happy to extend our partnership with Volvo in our joint effort to reduce emissions in the transport industry. As a global leader in logistics, we must try to stay at the forefront of the green transition and this agreement is a fantastic example of how new technologies can be brought to market at scale to make them more accessible for our customers. The deal with Volvo is an important step towards enabling a more sustainable future in trucking," says Søren Schmidt, CEO DSV Road.

The new trucks being supplied to DSV will include the new Volvo FH Aero Electric, which has improved aerodynamics, making it even more energy efficient.

DSV is the largest transporter of goods for the Volvo Group, and the company already has electric trucks from Volvo in its fleet. These trucks are used in Sweden and Denmark and DSV has established charging infrastructure, using electricity from solar panels, at its distribution centers in both countries.

Both DSV and Volvo Group are committed to the Science-based targets initiative, which drives ambitious climate action in the private sector, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

3,800 electric trucks in 46 countries

Since 2019, Volvo Trucks has delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries around the world. Volvo currently offers the industry´s broadest product line-up with eight fully electric models, meeting the needs in a wide range of applications – from urban distribution and waste management to regional haul and construction. Until now, Volvo's electric trucks have driven more than 90 million kilometers or 2,200 laps around the world in operation

