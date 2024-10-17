Von Payne Black Named Best Infused Whiskey in the World at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Von Payne Black Wins Best in Class, Securing its Spot as the Ultimate Infused Whiskey

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Payne Spirits is thrilled to announce that Von Payne Black, our unique black currant-infused whiskey, has been crowned Best Infused Whiskey in the World at the prestigious 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This accolade follows our prior Double Gold Medal win, further solidifying Von Payne Black's place among the finest whiskeys globally.

Known for its bold infusion of rich black currant and its iconic gargoyle bottle, Von Payne Black has captivated whiskey lovers worldwide with its unconventional flavor profile. Winning Best in Class at the San Francisco competition—a benchmark event in the industry—marks a pinnacle achievement for the brand.

"We're beyond honored to be named Best Infused Whiskey in the World," says Steve Allen, Founder of Von Payne Spirits. "This recognition at such a respected event, especially after already winning Double Gold, is a testament to the quality and craftsmanship behind Von Payne. This award puts us at the top, and it reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what whiskey can be."

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, now in its 24th year, is one of the most esteemed spirits competitions globally. Winning top honors here represents a gold standard of excellence and innovation. Von Payne Black's victory sets it apart in a crowded market, highlighting the brand's trailblazing approach to flavor infusion.

With its striking design and bold taste, Von Payne Black is designed for those who embrace the unexpected, pushing the boundaries of tradition while delivering a premium whiskey experience.

Von Payne Spirits is experiencing tremendous growth, now proudly available in 17 states and 4 countries. With their recent expansion into Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, the UK, Poland, and Canada, they are reaching new markets and connecting with whiskey enthusiasts around the world.

About Von Payne Spirits: Von Payne Spirits, based in Clearwater, FL, is dedicated to producing premium, innovative spirits that challenge the norms and captivate consumers. Our flagship product, Von Payne Black, is an award-winning blended whiskey infused with natural black currant, known for its smooth, rich taste profile and unique presentation. Inspired by the dark and edgy essence of alternative subcultures, Von Payne Spirits is all about expanding the possibilities of the night and changing how people think about whiskey. For more information, please visit www.vonpayne.com

SOURCE Von Payne Spirits, LLC