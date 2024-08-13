NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Payne Spirits, the award-winning producer of innovative and premium whiskeys, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Lipman Brothers, Tennessee's oldest and most respected distributor. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for Von Payne Spirits, bringing its unique Black Currant-infused whiskey to discerning whiskey enthusiasts across the Volunteer State.

Von Payne Spirits Partners with Lipman Brothers to Share the Pleasure of Payne with Tennesseans

Von Payne Spirits has quickly become a standout in the whiskey market, known for its distinctive Black Currant-infused whiskey and signature gargoyle pour spout. This partnership with Lipman Brothers will enable Von Payne Spirits to reach a wider audience and enhance its presence in Tennessee, ensuring that more consumers can discover the pleasure of Payne.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lipman Brothers, a distributor with an impeccable reputation and deep connections in the Tennessee market," said Shawn Harlan, VP of Sales and Marketing of Von Payne Spirits. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to bringing high-quality, innovative spirits to whiskey enthusiasts. We believe that Lipman Brothers' expertise and dedication to excellence make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our growth objectives in Tennessee."

Lipman Brothers has been a cornerstone in the beverage distribution industry since its founding in 1939. With a robust portfolio and a dedicated team, they are well-equipped to introduce Von Payne Spirits to the dynamic Tennessee market, ensuring the brand's visibility and availability in key retail and on-premise locations.

As part of this partnership, Von Payne Spirits and Lipman Brothers will focus on strategic marketing initiatives, including in-store tastings, special events, such as the Nashville Whiskey Festival, and targeted promotions to engage whiskey lovers and establish a strong brand presence. This collaboration is expected to drive significant growth for Von Payne Spirits in Tennessee and create new opportunities for both companies.

About Von Payne Spirits: Von Payne Spirits, based in Clearwater, FL, is dedicated to producing premium, innovative spirits that challenge the norms and captivate consumers. Our flagship product, Von Payne Black, is an award-winning blended whiskey infused with natural black currant, known for its smooth, rich taste profile and unique presentation. Inspired by the dark and edgy essence of alternative subcultures, Von Payne Spirits is all about expanding the possibilities of the night and changing how people think about whiskey. For more information about Von Payne Black, please visit www.vonpayne.com

SOURCE Von Payne Spirits, LLC