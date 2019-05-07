Vonage Achieves High-Level Compliance with HITRUST Certification

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has attained the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification for the cloud-native Vonage Business Cloud (VBC) unified communications as service (UCaaS) platform, ensuring HIPAA compliance with privacy guidelines for protected health information. The Company's Vonage Enterprise service is also HITRUST certified.

As the most widely adopted security framework in the U.S. healthcare industry, the HITRUST CSF certification is risk- and compliance-based. This allows Vonage to take a comprehensive, agile approach to building and enhancing its security framework to address privacy regulatory requirements for its healthcare customers.

"Vonage is passionate about safeguarding our business customers' information, and equally committed to providing them with a secure platform for their own customers' data," said Johan Hybinette, Chief Information Security Officer for Vonage. "With the HITRUST certification in place, we can help our customers improve how they do business through the latest technology and an industry-leading suite of secure, cloud-based communications services."



Today, forward-thinking healthcare organizations are using innovative communications to empower mobility and productivity among employees, enable patient-centric care, and enhance the patient experience. Robust cloud communications solutions, like Vonage Business Cloud, have the power to transform the business of healthcare. And, with the addition of this best-in-class, third-party security certification, Vonage continues to build and expand its compliance portfolio as it provides healthcare customers with industry-leading business communications solutions they can trust.

"The healthcare industry is experiencing significant change in federal and state regulations and standards. At the same time, these businesses are making massive investments in digital transformation to modernize and ensure the privacy and security of health information within the ways that they communicate and connect with patients and caregivers," said Elka Popova, Vice President and Senior Fellow, Connected Work and Digital Experience, Digital Transformation for Frost & Sullivan. "Businesses are looking to communications solutions providers to enable seamless, secure interactions. With this HITRUST certification, Vonage continues to prioritize its dedication to compliance and security for its customers."

