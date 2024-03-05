Vonage and Telkomsel Collaborate to Drive Ecosystem Digital Innovation by Making Network APIs Available to Developers and Enterprises in Indonesia

Vonage will collaborate with Telkomsel to expand the power of network APIs for developers, enterprises, and Communications Service Providers (CSPs). This collaboration is formalized with the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA), coinciding with Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain .



By combining Telkomsel's leading network and API capabilities with Vonage's communications and network APIs, developers are enabled to build advanced, secure, and reliable applications, while driving the acceleration of an open innovation ecosystem through the delivery of new services and solutions.

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has announced a plan to collaborate with Telkomsel, a leading Indonesian digital telecommunications company, to expand the power of the network for developers, enterprises, and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) through APIs.

Seckin Arikan, EVP and Head of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Global Network Platform (GNP) Sales, Vonage said, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Telkomsel. By combining Vonage's global communications and network APIs with Telkomsel's leading network APIs, we will be able to deliver new capabilities to enterprises and end users in Indonesia, while accelerating innovation for the network. We are expanding our CSP partnerships all over the world and are excited to bring these innovative capabilities to enterprises in Indonesia."

Kwok Wai Kiat, Vice President Enterprise Product Management and Development, Telkomsel, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Vonage to harness the potential of the network through APIs and unlock new opportunities in the telecommunications landscape. This collaboration signifies our commitment as a leading digital telco service provider in Indonesia, consistently driving innovation through the utilization of cutting-edge technology to empower the nation's digital ecosystem and foster economic growth by delivering value-added services to our customers."

Telkomsel is a leading player in implementing CAMARA APIs in the market as part of the global GSMA Open Gateway initiative. This standardization initiative aims to provide developers and enterprises with universal access to operator networks by enabling seamless functionality of network APIs with operator networks.

In facilitating access to network APIs for developers and enterprises, Telkomsel has launched Digihub, a platform that provides access to Telkomsel's network APIs. Digihub opens up opportunities for the development and growth of innovative digital service solutions by providing easy access to Telkomsel's APIs, enabling businesses to explore new possibilities for innovation and expand their range of digital services.

Vonage's communications and network APIs make it easy for developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems, and workflows. Together with Telkomsel's Digihub network API capabilities, both companies plan to collaborate to enable developers to build advanced, secure, reliable, and innovative applications by exposing 5G and converged capabilities through APIs. This will drive an ecosystem for open innovation and deliver new services and solutions to optimize application performance, create new applications, and drive better customer experiences.

Telkomsel will also accelerate developer adoption by providing its network APIs through Vonage's global first-to-market service, the Vonage Network Registry , to deliver business solutions to market faster. The service will also facilitate CSPs in effectively scaling the consumption of network APIs by simplifying and standardizing the approval process and granting access to network providers' APIs for Application Service Providers (ASPs).

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com . To learn more about Telkomsel, visit www.telkomsel.com .

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage. To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Telkomsel (www.telkomsel.com)

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platforms, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks, developing 5G networks, and enriching innovative digital solutions, including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. Telkomsel has also integrated IndiHome fixed broadband services as part of the company's commitment to implementing the leading Fixed Mobile Convergence in Indonesia. During its 28 years of existence, Telkomsel has served more than 158,3 million mobile customers and more than 8,5 million fixed (IndiHome-Consumer) across the nation. Supported by more than 233.000 BTS, with leading 4G and 5G broadband technology, Telkomsel has served 97 percent of Indonesia's population, dominating 65 percent of the total payload (mobile and fixed) broadband users throughout Indonesia. Catch more information about us on our official channel at www.telkomsel.com , facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel, as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant at MyTelkomsel app.

