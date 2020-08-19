Vonage Announces Enhanced Capabilities to the Vonage Contact Center to Transform the Customer and Agent Experience for Businesses

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced the release of several product enhancements to Vonage Contact Center , that will help businesses to further transform the customer and agent experience to drive more personal connections in an increasingly virtual world.

"We are at the start of a communications revolution as businesses worldwide accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "In an increasingly virtual workplace, it is essential for companies to stay connected to employees and customers from anywhere – through whichever channel they choose. And, the demand for organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences has never been greater."

Patel continued, "That is the value that Vonage brings, and our latest Contact Center features provide new automations, integrations and enhancements that will improve our customers' productivity and enable them to deliver the better experiences to their customers."

Live Chat Offering as Part of Vonage Omnichannel Capabilities

In response to customer demand, Vonage Contact Center now includes live chat functionality as part of its omnichannel offering, with all interactions fully integrated and managed in one place. This makes administration, routing, and prioritization of customer interactions more efficient, creating a consistent user experience across channels that provides a single set of real-time and historic reports.

PCI Self-Service Secure Payments

With Vonage Contact Center, self-service secure payments can now be taken through an IVR, fully integrated into a business's CRM platform. This feature can improve customer payment compliance and is also valuable for managing seasonal spikes and offering out-of-hours payment options, delivering increased flexibility for customers without the added costs of hiring staff to manage the increase in call volume.

Expansion of Microsoft Teams Integration: Direct Routing with Vonage Agent Connect

With Vonage Agent Connect, organizations can now efficiently route calls from Vonage Contact Center to Microsoft Teams, enhancing call quality and reliability. Businesses can also combine the existing Microsoft 365 Single-Sign-On (SSO) capability for a seamless and fully integrated experience.

Putting Users at the Center of the Vonage Contact Center Experience

To provide additional support to customers that need the added touch of a live agent, voice capacity can be set for live interactions, so that email and chat interactions can automatically route to these available live agents, that are also serving customers via phone, when needed.

Following the widespread move to remote contact centers, and particularly work-from-home agents, a dashboard owner can now make a dashboard 'public', to be shared with employees who have read-only/view-only access. Additional updates include enhancements to the interaction content API and call recording advancements.

Vonage AI Virtual Assistant

Seamlessly integrated with Vonage Contact Center, Vonage's AI Virtual Assistant adds intelligence to any conversation in a customer's journey, making the customer experience a true competitive advantage for businesses by using AI to deliver enhanced self-service interactions that engage every caller using natural language. Delivered through voice or messaging channels, an AI representative has the ability to address every customer immediately and take the appropriate action.

