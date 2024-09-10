Vonage Joins Forces with SAP to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Communications and Network APIs

Bringing together Vonage's network APIs and SAP Business AI, the new collaboration aims to revolutionize enterprise intelligence, offering compelling business insights and immersive digital experiences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), today announced a new collaboration with SAP SE focused on exploring generative AI and NextGen use cases using Vonage's Application Programming Interface (API) platform and SAP Business AI.

As part of the collaboration, Vonage will provide SAP with access to Vonage network APIs from Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), including Quality-on-Demand (QoD), Device Location and Number Verification. The QoD API enables businesses to deliver exceptional real-time experiences, from extended reality to autonomous vehicle support and enhanced broadcast experiences, serving as a cornerstone for elevated user satisfaction. Through the use of Vonage APIs, SAP can use Device Location together with Number Verification APIs to provide an authentication experience for its customers to help mitigate the risk of fraud, while Device Location APIs, together with IoT, can help to enhance asset tracking, track and trace, and fleet management by using network-based location data.

Vonage plans to work with SAP on cutting-edge innovation that combines generative AI and immersive services on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with Vonage's network APIs, which can help improve experiences with QoD to support sustainability through advanced technologies, enhanced data visualization and augmented reality training. Immersive analytics can be used to leverage data from the network to provide deeper insights, understanding and strengthen data-driven decision-making.

Michael Ameling, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer of SAP Business Technology Platform, said, "We are delighted to partner with Vonage to revolutionize the use of SAP Business AI across the API landscape. This collaboration opens a world of possibilities for developers and businesses, empowering them to innovate and succeed like never before. Our partnership is not just about cutting-edge generative AI innovation, but about redefining the future, with network API integration and transformation. Together, we bring a blend of expertise, next generation technology, and a shared vision towards customer value."

Seckin Arikan, Head of Business Unit API for Vonage, comments, "We are excited to announce our partnership with SAP to power innovative new capabilities with communications and network APIs coupled with SAP Business AI. With the increasing demands in customer expectations, businesses need to pivot their approach to designing and delivering more secure and enhanced engagement experiences for their customers and employees and become data-driven organizations set for success -- and they need to do it faster and easier than before. Together, we aim to make new capabilities available that can help developers create new applications for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences, and create new communications and engagement capabilities."

Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a mature platform that makes it easy for a community of more than 1.6 million developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems and workflows through Communications APIs. Vonage offers a comprehensive suite of communications APIs including voice, video, messaging, and verification, as well as a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that speed and simplify the development of applications.

With Ericsson's mobile network leadership, this platform can be extended to enable developers to build advanced secure, reliable and innovative applications by exposing 5G capabilities as network APIs, including SIM Swap, Device Status and Number Verification to tackle fraud, as well as Device Location Verification, and Quality on Demand, along with additional network capabilities to address improved connectivity and enhanced engagement to meet the needs of enterprise customers.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

