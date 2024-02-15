Vonage Announces New Network API Availability and a First-to-Market Developer Registration Service to Simplify Network API Access and Adoption

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), announced today that it will launch a global first-to-market service that will accelerate developer access to Network APIs via the easy-to-use Vonage Network Registry.

Vonage will provide an industry-first registry service designed to accelerate developer adoption and access to network APIs to deliver business solutions to market faster. The service will also facilitate communications service providers (CSPs) in effectively scaling the consumption of network APIs by simplifying and standardizing the approval process and granting access to network providers' APIs for Application Service Providers (ASPs).

Vonage will showcase at Mobile World Congress 2024, the CAMARA-based Vonage Number Verification network API, while also integrating it as an additional channel of Silent Authentication within Vonage Verify. These additions demonstrate the extensibility of Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and the value the platform provides to CSPs, ASPs and enterprises.

Additionally, Vonage will expand its security product offerings with the introduction of the SIM Swap Network API (in alpha when available), which allows developers to identify whether a phone number has undergone a recent SIM card change and whether there was any fraudulent activity involved, improving the level of protection for SMS and telephony. Vonage intends to introduce additional CAMARA-based APIs, such as Verify Location and Device Status, that further address the needs of customers.

"We are excited to present a live demonstration of our CAMARA-based Number Verification Network API to support our global customers' needs. The solution securely validates a mobile number from a CSP's network, effectively mitigating the risks of fraudulent SMS activities that are commonly faced by ASPs today and enhances overall customer satisfaction by reducing manual authentication processes," said Colin Brown, Vice President, Product, Global Network Platform at Vonage.

"Additionally, with Vonage Network Registry, Vonage customers can quickly register with CSPs around the world for new network APIs while we make it simple for CSPs to onboard new APIs by enabling them with a single service to approve new ASPs who are seeking access to their network data."

Brown continued, "Supporting developers in this way will accelerate ecosystem growth, deliver new business services to the market, create a better experience for end customers, and generate new revenue opportunities."

