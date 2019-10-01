Vonage Appoints Jan Hauser to its Board

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has appointed Jan Hauser as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hauser brings to Vonage more than thirty-five years of financial and regulatory policy expertise, as well as significant experience in leading organizations through periods of remarkable change.

Ms. Hauser joins 10 additional directors, nine of whom are also independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Jan Hauser to the Vonage Board," said Gary Steele, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. "Her proven leadership, strong financial background, including her SEC experience, will be a tremendous asset and valuable addition to our Board and the future growth of the Company. We believe Ms. Hauser's reputation for excellent communication skills and strong relationships among team members, senior executives and board members will be of tremendous benefit to the Vonage Board."



About Jan Hauser

Jan Hauser is a global finance leader, retired PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner and board member with more than thirty-five years of experience dealing with complex business transactions and strategies. Ms. Hauser was the Chief Accounting Officer of General Electric Company (GE) from April 2013 to September 2018. During her tenure at GE, Ms. Hauser led a world-class controllership team of more than 3,000 professionals and navigated many strategic, operational and technical challenges. In addition, Ms. Hauser provided oversight for multiple mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures and was a candid advisor to board members on technical accounting issues, control strategies, operational matters, change management, and talent development.

Prior to joining GE in 2013, Ms. Hauser was a senior partner in the National Office of PwC, where she regularly consulted with clients on major strategic transactions. In her various partner roles at PwC, she leveraged her unique experience with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and broad external network to address complex transactions and navigate regulatory requirements. In addition, she served as PwC's representative on the Financial Accounting Standard Board's (FASB) Emerging Issues Task Force and the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council of the FASB. From these experiences, Ms. Hauser honed the skill of collaborating with others holding multiple viewpoints, influencing strategy and outcomes. Early in her career, Ms. Hauser was selected for a prestigious fellowship in the Office of the Chief Accountant at the SEC. During the two-year fellowship, she cultivated relationships both within the SEC and externally with standard setters and senior leaders of the public accounting firms. This network and deep understanding of the financial and regulatory environment has allowed Ms. Hauser to leverage these relationships and knowledge throughout her career.



"I am honored to join the Vonage Board at a time when the Company is executing a strategy to lead in the business cloud communications space," said Ms. Hauser. "I look forward to being a part of a Company that is innovating and gaining momentum at an astonishing pace, and I am eager to make a positive impact on this continued growth."

