Vonage Appoints Savinay Berry EVP of Product and Engineering

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Savinay Berry as EVP, Product and Engineering and a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team, effective March 1, 2021. Berry will report to Rory Read, Vonage Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, Berry will be responsible for global leadership of Vonage's engineering, product management, IT, and security teams, focused on driving the Company's technology strategy and innovation of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) and its portfolio of solutions.

A seasoned technology executive, Berry brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and software with extensive cloud expertise, and a track record of developing highly innovative products and spearheading results-driven transformational change. He joins Vonage from OpenText, where, as part of the executive leadership team, he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, responsible for all OpenText cloud services and strategy, including infrastructure, service delivery, managed services, and developer services. Prior to this, he served as Vice President, Engineering and Products leading cloud applications, design, performance and security. At OpenText, Berry was instrumental in driving more than 40% Y/Y of cloud growth for a $3B+ company, accelerating the organization's cloud transformation, and enabling a quarterly release cycle across hundreds of products. He also led the creation of a native cloud platform, foundational to the cloud transformation.

"I am excited to welcome Savinay to Vonage. His deep cloud technology expertise combined with his strategic and agile approach to creating differentiated solutions will speed innovation of the Vonage Communications Platform and provide greater value to our customers," Read said. "Savinay has a track record of building high-performing teams focused on execution. Bringing product and engineering together under his leadership will help drive growth at Vonage by delivering communications solutions that empower our customers to advance their business objectives by changing the way they work, connect and engage."

"Vonage has a long history of being a pioneer in communications technology. With a focus today on integrated omnichannel communications, Vonage is again accelerating the way the world connects. All businesses are becoming software businesses, whether it's a bank looking for a new way to communicate with customers, or a retailer enabling an online and personal customer experience – the world is changing. Vonage, with its deep expertise in cloud communications, is extremely well positioned to lead this change," Berry said. "I am super excited to have the opportunity to work with the amazing Vonage team to drive solutions that enable this new way of communicating and creating personalized customer experiences."

Prior to OpenText, Berry was Vice President, Product Management at Dell EMC, where he was responsible for the content management product portfolio. He led all SaaS, mobile, web and on-premises products, including Documentum, Captiva and other enterprise productivity applications. He also led partnerships and business development to drive inorganic growth, developing products to accelerate the digital enterprise journey.

Before Dell, Berry served in product and engineering leadership roles at Intuit where he led the development of advanced products, such as wearables, mobile and intelligent systems. Earlier, he was Vice President of Product Management at Empowered Inc., acquired by Qualcomm, where he defined the vision and direction for the industry's first mobile-only social learning platform on the iPad, through a partnership with UCLA.

Berry holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

