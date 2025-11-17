Vonage First to Launch Fraud Prevention Network APIs Across all Major U.S. Carriers

Enterprises and developers nationwide can now build advanced solutions with Vonage Silent Authentication and SIM Swap; customers include Freenow, a part of Lyft, and Persona

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the commercial launch of its fraud prevention Network APIs across the U.S., with customers including Freenow, a part of Lyft, and Persona already onboarded. The company is the first to bring Silent Authentication and SIM Swap to enterprises and developers to all of the nation's largest carrier networks. These major telecom players are reshaping the digital landscape as they unlock the capabilities of their networks.

Vonage's innovative APIs enable developers to access carrier-verified trust signals directly from mobile networks, for advanced fraud detection that is invisible to the end user, and build applications that take customer experience to the next level. The APIs also mean that the intelligence embedded within mobile networks can be extracted, for enterprises to access previously untapped insights and unlock new possibilities for digital transformation.

With identity-related fraud affecting 84% of U.S. businesses1 and 77% of Americans encountering a scam in the last year2, the demand for more secure and frictionless digital interactions has never been higher. Vonage addresses this challenge by equipping enterprises and developers with cutting-edge technology to help combat the evolving fraud landscape while enhancing customers' digital journey.

Vonage Silent Authentication enables user authentication securely and seamlessly within applications. It invisibly validates a user's phone number, eliminating the need for SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs), which can be susceptible to vulnerabilities such as social engineering and interception attacks. In existing deployments of Silent Authentication, Vonage customers have seen three to five times faster authentication and up to eight percentage points higher conversion rate compared to SMS OTP3.

Vonage SIM Swap detection identifies SIM card changes and provides early warnings of potential account takeovers. With unauthorized SIM swaps surging by over 1,000 percent4, this capability provides a critical layer of protection, improving fraud detection by 30-40 percent5.

"As the first to offer both of these Network APIs across the major U.S. carriers, Vonage is breaking new ground," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage. "Leveraging real-time network intelligence, our APIs enable developers to embed cutting-edge fraud prevention capabilities and identity verification within applications, enabling enterprises to mitigate an increasingly complex fraud landscape and provide their end users with frictionless digital experiences."

"At Persona, we're constantly exploring innovative solutions and partnerships that help our customers streamline user experiences without compromising security," said Sasha Dobrolioubov, VP of Partnerships, Persona. "By gaining access to advanced mobile network capabilities across the major U.S. carriers, we're extending our reach and strengthening our ability to detect and prevent fraud. We're thrilled about how our partnership with Vonage will unlock new signals to empower our customers to catch ever more complex fraud."

"The launch of Vonage Silent Authentication and SIM Swap APIs across the major U.S. carriers represents a significant milestone in the industry," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "By leveraging real-time network intelligence, Vonage is setting a new standard for fraud prevention and secure digital interactions. This innovation not only addresses the growing challenges of identity-related fraud but also enhances the customer experience by providing seamless and frictionless authentication solutions."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna commented, "The collaboration between telcos, aggregators, and developer platform providers is pivotal in shaping the future of digital security. Aduna, a joint venture between major telecom players, acts as an aggregator of mobile network API capabilities. As a developer platform partner, Vonage then provides developers access to these tools through its APIs and SDKs, enabling them to build innovative fraud prevention solutions. We are excited to see Vonage launch its fraud prevention network APIs across the U.S. and the progress this represents for the ecosystem."

Both Silent Authentication and SIM Swap from Vonage are also available today in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and the UK. For more information about Vonage Network APIs, visit https://www.vonage.com/network-apis .

1 Identity Defined Security Alliance: 2024 Trends in Securing Digital Identities

2 Global Anti-Scam Alliance's State of Scams USA 2025 report

3 Based on Vonage internal data, 2025. Results may vary.

4 The flagship intelligence report from Cifas, the UK's Fraud Prevention Community

5 Estimated based on triangulation from implemented SIM Swap network API: Major South African bank, UK scam signal, Alloy State of Fraud Benchmark Report, 2024

