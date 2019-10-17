Vonage Campus 2019 to Explore Future of Cloud Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global leader in business cloud communications, has announced its worldwide customer and developer conference — Vonage Campus 2019 — scheduled for October 29-30 in San Francisco. The high-energy thought leadership event will present customers, partners, and developers with speakers, sessions, and demonstrations that explore the future of business cloud communications.

The inaugural event will feature a keynote address by computer scientist, best-selling author, and TED speaker Ken Jennings. Jennings is also the all-time-winning Jeopardy! champion who walked away with more than $2.5 million from America's favorite game show. Jennings will showcase how his background in the sciences has led him to where he is today and how his experience led him to an epic Jeopardy! battle with IBM Watson, one of today's most well-known AI platforms.



Vonage Campus attendees will also hear from Emmy Award winner Duncan Milner. Milner spent 15 years working closely with Steve Jobs and helped to launch Apple's most iconic products including the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Providing insight into what it takes to launch products with big impact, Milner will share proven strategies and tactics that he learned working directly with Steve Jobs. Milner is the creative leader behind the Mac vs PC TV commercials which Adweek named Campaign of the Decade. In 2015, he was named to Fast Company's Creative 50. Milner co-founded TBWA\Media Arts Lab and helped grow it to 800+ employees. He was most recently the global creative president at TBWA Worldwide and the global creative leader for Media Arts Lab. TBWA was recently named "One of the World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company.

Campus 2019 will focus on how startups to large enterprises are leveraging emerging technologies from Vonage to proactively transform how employees work and how companies do business by creating more meaningful interactions that drive exceptional customer experiences. Attendees of Vonage Campus will:

See how the power of Communications APIs can change the way brands converse with customers - making meaningful, embedded and customized connections across multiple channels (voice, video, messaging, email and social).

Learn how to quickly activate highly customizable conversations with customers anywhere and everywhere by easily integrating with apps like Salesforce, Microsoft Office, G Suite, and other applications.

Create exceptional experiences never thought possible by enabling conversations that use data, chatbots, voicebots, and AI to make them more personal and productive.

Explore how to give life to a phone number with intelligence and programmability in ways that will delight customers and make superheroes of employees.

Be the first to learn about new products Vonage will introduce at the event.

