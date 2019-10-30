Vonage Continues to Unify Communications with the Introduction of a Native Video Collaboration Solution for Vonage Business Cloud

Vonage is the only cloud communications company that can deliver a truly unified, end-to-end communication experience because it owns the entire stack. Included for all VBC users, Vonage Meetings is giving businesses the ability to activate conversations everywhere. Fully integrated with VBC, Vonage Meetings leverages APIs via the Vonage API Platform to enable collaboration via voice, SMS, social, team messaging, email - and now video - all within one single interface for a simple, clean user experience.

With Meetings, Vonage is providing businesses the tools to have conversations in the places where they're the most productive, empowering employees to directly connect with each other and with customers, across all channels. Vonage Meetings empowers businesses to increase productivity and collaboration among employees, facilitating cross-company meetings via video conference across multiple locations anywhere in the world.

"We continue to innovate on our One Vonage vision, building out the capabilities of Vonage Business Cloud to connect more people in more places via the channels that work best for them. And let them switch seamlessly without losing flow," said Ron Maayan, VP of Product Management for Vonage. "With Vonage Meetings, we are leveraging an integrated user experience with our rich set of communications APIs to create unique next-gen solutions for our customers, helping them to create great employee and customer experiences by leveraging voice, messaging, and now video."

Innovative ways to leverage the power of Vonage Meetings include enhanced customer engagement and internal collaboration; using the platform for online video training and recruiting; and elevating the experience for users via the option for guest mode and screen sharing. VBC customers looking to enhance their recruiting processes can also benefit from Vonage Meetings, interviewing potential employees online, shortening the recruiting timeline and leveraging online video meetings to invite candidates to use the platform at no additional cost.

"Vonage Meetings strengthens Vonage's unified communications and API Platform Vonage Business Communications. These conferencing capabilities validate Vonage's strategy of building their own apps on top of their programmable communications platform," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "As an application, Vonage Meetings provides VBC users a rich conferencing experience, with a single application for voice, messaging and meetings. The video solution is built on the WebRTC standard which is tested, reliable, and browser friendly."

Key features of the Vonage Meetings programmable video conference solution includes:

Fully integrated to make life easy - One click to arrange groups from Google Calendar, VBC, or start an instant meeting from a VBC contact list.



Ability to enable a guest option to join a video call via a browser without the need to download any software.



Intuitive VBC user interface, with built in chat, screen sharing and the ability to record meetings, for a completely native experience.



VBC enables collaboration across all channels - voice, SMS, social, team messaging, email, and now video - within a single interface on one stack.



Meetings history allowing visibility into all past meetings including call log, chat, links shared, and attendees.



Carrier grade quality with complete platform integration.

"Just did a video call with a colleague. First impression. Very impressed. Intuitive. Easy to use. Much better than other solutions that I've tried. Really excited to have Vonage Meetings integrated with my Vonage Business Cloud unified communications solution," said Stephen Rosen, CTO, Tambourine, which delivers an all-inclusive managed service program that ensures maximum traffic and conversions across all digital channels for hotels and resorts.

"At ARG we consistently hear from our clients that their two biggest challenges are the pace of change and the overwhelming choice in the IT market. As we serve our clients, ARG is always looking for ways to stay ahead and leverage great technology to deliver an incredible client experience," said Michael Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG, which helps businesses make the right choices for IT solutions and support in communications. "We love how VBC unifies calling, messaging, and meetings. Quickly escalating from SMS to Voice to Video Collaboration can reduce a three day client problem into a three minute quick fix."

See how Vonage Meetings is helping businesses to activate conversations everywhere. Vonage Meetings is currently in beta and will be generally available December 2019.

