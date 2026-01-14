Vonage Elevates Customer Engagement with Launch of Omnichannel Conversations for Agentforce Marketing

Vonage APIs power personalized, omnichannel communications with two-way messaging via SMS, RCS, and WhatsApp, within the Salesforce platform

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of Vonage Conversations for Agentforce Marketing (formerly Marketing Cloud). Powered by Vonage Communications APIs, the new solution embeds popular messaging channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and Rich Communication Services (RCS) directly into the Salesforce platform, making it easier for enterprises to connect with customers via their preferred channels.

Vonage software solutions enable Agentforce Marketing users to manage two-way customer conversations from a single, familiar interface, with personalized and intelligent communications that leverage the rich customer data already within Salesforce. Streamlining workflows, the integration means that enterprises can now send timely, relevant messages and automate interactions with a blend of live agents and agentic AI. The agentic AI transforms the customer experience through hyper-personalization at scale, enabling autonomous, always-on two-way conversations, and by seamlessly orchestrating proactive, omni-channel customer journeys.

"The true value of programmable communications is realized when they're embedded into the platforms businesses use every day," said Pamela Clark-Dickson, principal analyst, business messaging, Mobile Ecosystem Forum. "By leveraging APIs to embed AI-powered omnichannel conversations into Agentforce Marketing, Vonage enables enterprises to engage customers with rich, two-way messaging, fully integrated into their current workflows. The result is faster execution, deeper personalization, and more meaningful customer engagement."

Vonage's AI-powered communications APIs also automate routine tasks, analyzing customer data in real-time to deliver actionable insights, and ensuring consistent, personalized messaging across channels. As a result, Agentforce Marketing users can deliver customer experiences with a single composer that boosts engagement, click-throughs, and conversions, while adhering to regulatory compliance requirements across channels.

Vonage APIs are trusted by enterprises across industries, including retail, finance, and healthcare. They use RCS, a rapidly growing messaging channel that makes messages more visual and interactive - global RCS traffic is projected to surpass 200 billion messages by 2029¹, giving companies a powerful tool to create more engaging customer experiences.

Beyond RCS, non-SMS channels are experiencing explosive growth, with WhatsApp emerging as a cornerstone of business communication. Globally, 57 percent of consumers rely on WhatsApp to engage with businesses or service providers, surpassing SMS usage in EMEA with a 59 percent adoption rate compared to SMS's 46 percent², highlighting the app's market dominance. As WhatsApp's global adoption continues to rise, it remains a key platform for fostering seamless, efficient, and meaningful customer engagement.

"In today's market, it's not enough to just send messages; businesses must create meaningful connections across every customer touchpoint," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "Vonage's portfolio of communications solutions is built to meet the high-volume demands of the largest brands in the world, delivering unmatched performance and reliability. With the integration of rich, two-way messaging channels like RCS, WhatsApp, and SMS into Agentforce Marketing, Vonage is bringing these messaging capabilities to enterprises around the world. The integration of our APIs with Salesforce Marketing Cloud means marketers can now create personalized, branded conversations that strengthen loyalty, drive enhanced engagement and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

This launch is part of the Vonage AI Hub, a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that add speed to enterprises' digital transformation and enable personalized conversations across all customer touchpoints. It expands on the existing Vonage Conversations for Salesforce service to unify customer engagement across Agentforce Marketing, Sales, and Service with cross-cloud integration, while also complementing the capabilities of Vonage Contact Center to deliver seamless, end-to-end customer experiences.

Vonage Conversations for Agentforce Marketing is now available on Salesforce AppExchange.

For more information about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

¹Juniper Research: Global RCS Business Messaging Market 2024-2029

²Global Customer Engagement Report | Vonage, 2025

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vonage