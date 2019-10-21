Vonage Enables Ramco Systems to Offer AI-infused Customer Engagement on the WhatsApp Business Solution via Nexmo Messages API

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that global enterprise software provider Ramco Systems is leveraging Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform to offer the Ramco CHIA virtual assistant to customers using the WhatsApp Business solution.

In today's market, consumers crave the simplicity and convenience of interacting with businesses in the same way that they do with friends and family, and social channels like the WhatsApp Business solution make that possible. With more than 1.5 billion users globally, WhatsApp stands out by enabling businesses to connect with customers in any part of the world.

As a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, the Nexmo Messages API empowers the AI-driven Ramco CHIA virtual assistant to use deep learning and natural language processing to simplify day-to-day HR activities for businesses. With continuous focus on driving simplification through innovation, Ramco built upon its first-generation Transaction Bot to develop different types of enterprise assistants catering to diverse needs including:

The Policy Virtual Assistant that instantly supplies company-specific policies which hitherto were stored in Intranet and PDF files;

that instantly supplies company-specific policies which hitherto were stored in Intranet and PDF files; A Support Virtual Assistant that can answer more than 70% of employee queries and help organizations cut their HR shared services cost by half; and,

that can answer more than 70% of employee queries and help organizations cut their HR shared services cost by half; and, The Ticketing Virtual Assistant that helps users raise an issue ticket in a conversational mode, check and track the issue status, and utilize AI-based instant responses for frequently asked queries that help employees save time.

"Virtual assistants have truly revolutionized the enterprise applications space. With the emergence of AI and machine learning, virtual assistants like Ramco CHIA have been infused with cognitive capability that understands the user and prompts them with details even before they ask," said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems. "We are excited to leverage the Nexmo messaging APIs to offer this capability our customers using the WhatsApp Business solution. Being available on a platform that is most accessed by the millennial workforce is key to increasing the adoption. We will continue to focus on our end goal of Zero UI by keeping our R&D as a priority."

"The Nexmo Messages API makes it simple and cost-effective for businesses to engage with customers around the world via the channels they prefer," said Sunny Rao, Vice President & GM Asia Pacific & Japan, Vonage. "Empowering brands the opportunity to leverage the Ramco CHIA virtual assistant on popular channels like WhatsApp Business, allows these companies to reinvent their business models with a more modern, personal way of providing services and support."

While virtual assistants are primarily text-based, Ramco has integrated its solutions with voice activation via Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa. In addition to English, Ramco CHIA supports multiple languages available under Microsoft's Louis platform and has built-in cognitive capability to learn and prompt users based on his role and past patterns. Over time, the bot improves contextual awareness, gets smarter and anticipates users' needs based on their behavioral pattern, and even prompts actions as needed.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center and programmable communications solutions via APIs. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

About Ramco Systems

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Event Driven Architecture by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1900+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

Follow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystems and stay tuned to http://blogs.ramco.com

(vg-a)

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

