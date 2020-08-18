Vonage Expands Collaboration with Microsoft and Launches Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Vonage Contact Center for Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables businesses working within the Microsoft ecosystem to leverage personalized customer engagement capabilities with a cloud-based contact center solution, empowering agents to increase productivity, access customer insights and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

"As we continue to grow and build upon the success of our integration portfolio, the expansion of these strategic partnerships enables Vonage to provide differentiated solutions and services that allow businesses to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere across the globe," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage.

"Expanding our global partnership with Microsoft to deliver the powerful combination of Vonage Contact Center and Dynamics 365 not only increases the value of our customers' technology investment, but delivers the tools agents need to deepen customer relationships through data, digital workflows, and an easy-to-use, unified interface."

Increasingly, organizations are standardizing their mission-critical business applications on infrastructure platforms like Microsoft to run their cloud applications. Vonage Contact Center for Microsoft Dynamics 365 builds upon solutions already available for Microsoft and Vonage users, including integration with Microsoft Teams .

By supporting strong communications integrations across the Microsoft ecosystem, Vonage customers will benefit from these Vonage solutions that are optimized for the Microsoft environment.

Vonage Contact Center for Microsoft Dynamics 365 also meets the needs of many companies that are using a combination of CRM tools and digital workflow applications across their organizations, especially those employing hybrid, multi-vendor and legacy solutions.

"Microsoft is happy to have Vonage as a part of the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem, offering its Contact Center Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "By integrating its solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Vonage offers an integrated Contact Center experience that is built for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment."

Vonage Contact Center seamlessly integrates with Dynamics 365 enterprise-level CRM application, providing agents with cloud-based capabilities that drive internal collaboration and external customer engagement from anywhere in the world, including:

Embedded experience for the agent, within a single, unified interface

Screen-pops

Click-to-dial

Dynamic routing on any Dynamics data

Auto-Logging of data into Dynamics

Rich data, key performance metrics and analytics

"The new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 extends the power of the Vonage family of business applications to companies that have chosen Microsoft's CRM solution to power their customer support and sales operations," said Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. "For the past two years, Vonage has worked to tightly integrate its Vonage Contact Center with its unified communications solution, Vonage Business Communications, offering the integrated suite of enterprise communications solutions that businesses need more than ever in these challenging times."

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video,Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

