Vonage Launches App Center Ecosystem

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced that the Company has launched the Vonage App Center . The Vonage App Center is built on a flexible microservices architecture that allows partners to deploy business apps from directly within Vonage Business Cloud (VBC), Vonage's cloud-native unified communications solution.

VBC customers now have access to the Vonage App Center, which includes dozens of applications, add-on features and deep productivity tool integrations that can be accessed with just a simple click. This single point of access for Vonage customers drives productivity and efficiency, and creates a better experience for end-users and their customers.

The launch of App Center was announced on Wednesday to an audience of Vonage customers, partners and developers at Vonage Campus , the Company's premier user conference.

"A dynamic ecosystem of CRM and business applications that integrate seamlessly with Vonage Business Cloud, we built the Vonage App Center on an infrastructure that allows partners to easily create and distribute business apps to our customer base, with the ability to integrate tools directly into their VBC account and applications," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "It drives even greater customization, efficiency, and value into our product offering, and creates a more meaningful and personalized customer experience. We believe the more customized your communications experience is, the more productive you and your company will be."

According to The Forrester Wave™: Unified-Communications-As-A-Service (UCaaS) Providers, Q3 2019, "UCaaS vendor app stores like Vonage's allow customers to easily discover, implement, and be billed for partner applications."

At the event, Vonage also announced that, as a part of the App Center launch, it has welcomed tools built by partners such as payment solution provider Authvia and small business CRM tool Salesforce Essentials to the Vonage App Center. These solutions join a growing list of business applications and CRM tools already available on the Vonage App Center, including Google G-Suite, Unytalk , Krisp , and Office 365.

"Customer relationship management is at the heart of effective communications," said Brooke Gardner, Head of Partnerships for Salesforce Essentials. "By offering Salesforce Essentials through the Vonage App Center, we are extending the power of customer and employee communications to businesses around the world."

Vonage App Center also provides a unique selection of personalized offerings based on specific business needs and user roles. "We are proud to offer our email, web and text-based invoicing solutions to Vonage customers as part of the Vonage App Center," said Chris Brunner, CEO of Authvia. "These integrated solutions enable conversational commerce by accelerating payments and streamlining accounts receivable processes."

Vonage App Center allows users to easily log into their account, browse a host of apps - even request a free trial - all within the familiar VBC platform.

"By providing this online marketplace to our end users, we are putting the tools to unlock the full power of VBC directly in their hands," Patel added. "We know that every employee has unique needs. Vonage App Center makes it easier for end-users to choose the technology they need, when they need it."

Vonage App Center became generally available in early 2019.

