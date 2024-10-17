Vonage Launches Intelligent Workspace to Deliver a Next-Gen Contact Center Experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has launched Vonage Contact Center (VCC) Intelligent Workspace, an AI-powered new agent experience built directly into its award-winning contact center solution.

VCC Intelligent Workspace is designed to enable seamless communication with customers over their channels of choice, without leaving the agent feeling overwhelmed by multiple disconnected systems or the need to toggle between screens. The offering guides the agent through every customer interaction through a simple and intuitive AI-powered user interface, with the information they need at each step of the customer's journey. By infusing AI capabilities directly into the agent experience, VCC Intelligent Workspace enables enhanced interactions with customers across any channel (voice, video, chat, messaging and more), intelligent virtual agents, real-time transcription and summarization, and Enhanced Noise Cancellation .

VCC Intelligent Workspace offers an integrated solution that is fully extensible for businesses of all sizes. Post this

By leveraging Vonage Communications APIs and AI capabilities, VCC Intelligent Workspace puts automation, intelligent insights, deeper engagement, next generation network APIs , and global calling capability into the agent's hands. This empowers agents to focus on providing frictionless customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes and long lasting customer loyalty - all running on top of Vonage's award-winning, global contact center platform.

"Now more than ever, the contact center is a vital link between customers and brands, and its ability to drive customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty is critical to creating the kind of customer experiences that drive repeat business and customer loyalty," said Reggie Scales, Head of Applications for Vonage. "In an increasingly digital world, AI is crucial to delivering these kinds of enhanced experiences - across all modes of communication. By providing our customers with a fully integrated contact center platform, as well as the APIs to layer AI-infused capabilities across every customer touchpoint, VCC Intelligent Workspace offers the simplicity of a single-vendor, integrated solution, that is fully extensible and easy to implement for businesses of all sizes."

A key differentiator for VCC is its multi-mode agent model, that allows mixing different agent experiences in the same VCC back-end, to keep all the interactions in the same analytics and insights platform. This is powered by out-of-the-box integrations with leading CRMs and business productivity tools, allowing some agents to be in a leading CRM agent experience (such as Salesforce Service Cloud Voice), and others on the standalone Intelligent Workspace.

Another key VCC differentiator is its ability to integrate easily with Vonage Business Communications (VBC) unified communications solution. This unified offering - Vonage Fusion - provides a singular solution with VCC and VBC seamlessly integrated to deliver a unified user experience, enabling organizations to incorporate back office employees into the customer experience, or quickly organize "swarms" with subject matter experts to assist in resolving an issue or finalizing a sale with high profile customers. In addition, for organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for their unified communication needs, VCC Intelligent Workspace also provides contact and presence synchronization to allow contact center agents to find the best available subject matter expert to assist their customer in real time.

With Vonage Communications APIs, layering programmable capabilities over these solutions across the Intelligent Workspace platform also makes personalized, intuitive, real-time connections accessible to agents to deliver actionable insights and analytics, and great customer experiences.

"Nearly 70% of companies are engaged in CX transformation projects, most of which include adding and expanding AI in their contact centers," said Robin Gareiss, Metrigy's CEO. "AI serves many roles: automating and assisting with customer interactions, delivering crucial analytics to improve CX, training to bolster agent success, and more—resulting in 22% more revenue and 30% customer satisfaction improvement. VCC Intelligent Workspace incorporates all of the key agent requirements for AI assistance and insights, and then integrates them into key CRM and business apps, across any interaction channel or platform. CX leaders can use VCC to improve both proactive and inbound interactions with AI infused throughout."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

SOURCE Vonage