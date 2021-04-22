Vonage Makes Microsoft Teams Smarter and a Central Hub for Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced new capabilities for its Vonage Business Communications (VBC) for Microsoft Teams integration, providing 50+ enterprise-grade calling features, SMS and MMS capabilities and more through direct routing, enabling businesses to provide their employees with the tools to connect and work from anywhere.

"First launched in early 2020, Vonage Business Communications for Teams is powering collaboration capabilities for our customers by bringing everything together in a shared workspace for their employees - all from within the Microsoft Teams app," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "With these enhancements to an already robust product offering, our customers now have access to more than 50 premium calling features, SMS and MMS and rich customer data through contact center and CRM integrations to allow employees to continue working the way they're accustomed to, and where they're most productive, without disruption - from anywhere."

VBC for Teams is designed for global businesses that have adopted Microsoft Teams as their collaboration solution, enabling them to unify their communications within Teams. They will now have access to 50+ enterprise grade calling features, SMS, MMS and integrations with contact centers and CRM. By leveraging existing IT investments and through Vonage Direct Routing, businesses can seamlessly embed VBC into their Microsoft Teams application, retain existing numbers, keep existing phones and other devices and take total control of their communications solution with an integrated calling and collaboration experience.

"ClearFreight has offices in countries across the globe, making it difficult to find a unified communications solution that has the capabilities to bring all our locations together. We recently made the shift to using Microsoft Teams and were looking for a provider with a strong integration within that application," said Calvin Hung, Network & Tech Support Supervisor, for international logistics company, ClearFreight. "Vonage was the one solution that met all our needs, with a convenient, single application integration into Microsoft Teams, as well as the ability to support our international locations." Read more about how ClearFreight is connecting teams around the world with Vonage.

Enhanced calling capabilities

VBC for Teams has all the benefits of the VBC unified communications solution, ensuring employees have the premium calling features and functionality, as well as enterprise-grade quality and reliability they need to be successful in today's remote world. VBC for Teams also gives businesses the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with customers around the world, providing them with the option to use local numbers in more than 100 countries .

SMS and MMS collaboration

In response to customer demand for richer, omnichannel collaboration tools, VBC for Teams now includes the ability to send and receive SMS and MMS, both internally and externally in North America. Uniquely embedded into Microsoft Teams and supported across devices and operating systems, messaging with SMS and MMS provides employees with the ability to better connect with each other and with customers from one communication platform to send and receive text, images or video.

Integration options with contact centers and up to 10 leading CRMs

Microsoft Teams users will also benefit from VBC's seamless integration with contact centers, as well as business applications including up to 10 of today's leading CRMs, such as Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce. This seamless integration removes the need to toggle between applications and screens, and provides employees with quick access to customer data all from one place, increasing productivity and enhancing customer interactions - while protecting IT investments.

"This integration from Vonage offers customers of Microsoft Teams an interesting option. They can keep the Microsoft native experience, yet leverage Vonage features, such as programmability, global services, and five nines reliability," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "Vonage also brings to the table an extensive, global SMS and MMS network that can expand multi-channel interoperability, and a fully integrated CCaaS solution that's integrated to Dynamics and other CRMs."

