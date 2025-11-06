Vonage Named North America Rising Star Partner of the Year by Verint

Vonage recognized with award for excellence in customer success

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), was honored at the Verint Engage 2025 industry conference for its standout customer success achievements in partnership with Verint solutions. Named a North America Rising Star Partner of the Year , Vonage Contact Center (VCC), an award-winning solution used by enterprises across industries, integrates seamlessly with Verint's open, AI-driven Customer Experience (CX) Automation Platform. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to achieve greater, faster, and measurable AI-powered business outcomes such as improving workforce capacity, increasing revenue, and enhancing customer experience.

The award was announced at Verint's premier annual Customer Experience Automation conference, which showcased organizations that are realizing real-world AI business outcomes today. Vonage was selected as the North America Rising Star Partner for its track record of being a role model for customer engagement, focus on driving significant value for customers, and for enabling enterprises to leverage AI to deliver tangible business outcomes.

By uniting Verint's expertise in automation with Vonage's innovative VCC cloud communications platform, the partnership provides enterprises with a comprehensive solution designed to enhance agent performance, increase customer satisfaction, and drive meaningful business results.

"Amazing partners like Vonage help customers unlock the power of CX Automation and get real results with AI across their business," said John Bourne, Verint's SVP of Global Channels and Alliances. "We're thrilled to recognize Vonage as the 2025 North America Rising Star Partner of the Year, a tribute to the company's dedication to creating better customer experiences with Verint solutions that are driving real successes every day."

"Our longstanding partnership with Verint empowers Vonage Contact Center customers to turn data into action," said Kristy Thomas, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances for Vonage. "Together, our solutions complement each other to elevate customer experience through more personalized, seamless, and meaningful interactions."

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

