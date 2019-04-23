Vonage Partners with Altice Portugal to Provide Leading-Edge Customer Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced a partnership with Portugal-based telecommunications service company Altice Portugal to provide seamless, contextual SMS and Voice communications to its customers via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

Together, Vonage and Altice Portugal, through its corporate brand PT Empresas, will be the first in the region to offer businesses a fully comprehensive, pre-packaged cloud communications solution featuring mobile, SMS and voice tools. Such a solution will, for example, facilitate brand-to-consumer communication while protecting user privacy and allowing businesses to track, record and analyze calls to gain new insights.

"We're excited to partner with Vonage and empower businesses to reach their customers via contextual SMS and Voice communications provided by Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform," said João Sousa, Chief Sales Officer/B2B of Altice Portugal. "Connecting to customers on their preferred channel, and providing meaningful communications experiences, will improve the customer experience and result in increased customer loyalty and, ultimately, better business outcomes."

"Vonage leverages cloud communications technology to build solutions that help businesses offer best-in-class customer engagement and seamless communications experiences," said James Lasbrey, Senior Director Carrier Relations, Vonage. "We're thrilled to be the first to offer Portugal-based businesses a comprehensive packaged mobile, SMS, and voice solution, through our partnership with Altice Portugal."

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

(vg-a)

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

http://www.vonage.com

